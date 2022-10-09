Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Oct 9, 2022 10:10 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

County Senior Football League
Division 5 Play-Off Replay
Waterville 0-9 Sneem/Derrynane 1-7

Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship
Round 1
Cromane 3-9 Lispole 1-14

East Kerry Junior Football Championship
Sponsored by Killarney Carpet Furniture Centre
Semi Final
Rathmore : 2-10
kilcummin: 2-13

Advertisement

Mid Kerry Minor Football Championship
Semi-Finals
Laune Rangers 3-12 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 1-08
Keel /Listry 1-13 Milltown/Castlemaine 1-10

North Kerry Hurling
Under 13 Championship
Round 2
Ballyheigue 3-13 Ballyduff 0-1
Tralee Parnell’s 4-12 St Brendan’s 0-2
Crotta O'Neill's 3-13 Causeway 0-2

Today:

Advertisement

North Kerry Hurling

Intermediate Championship Final
Dromakee @ 1
St. Brendan’s v Lixnaw

Under 16 'A' Championship
Ballyduff v Crotta/Kilmoyley @ 11.30

Advertisement

East Kerry Football
First named at home
Both games at 11.30

Junior Championship
Sponsored by Killarney Carpet Furniture Centre
Quarter Final
Fossa V Currow

Bill Tangney
Semi-Final
Gneeveguilla V Dr. Crokes

Advertisement

Kerry Cup
Shield Final
In Knocknagoshel at 2.30
Moyvane V Scartaglin

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region football
Under 15 Div 2 Final
4 o clock in Na Gaeil
Churchill v John Mitchels

South Kerry Under 15 Football Championship Final
5 at Con Keating Park
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist v Waterville/Dromid Pearses

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus