Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

County Senior Football League
Division 5 Play-Off Replay
Waterville 0-9 Sneem/Derrynane 1-7
Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship
Round 1
Cromane 3-9 Lispole 1-14
East Kerry Junior Football Championship
Sponsored by Killarney Carpet Furniture Centre
Semi Final
Rathmore : 2-10
kilcummin: 2-13
Mid Kerry Minor Football Championship
Semi-Finals
Laune Rangers 3-12 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 1-08
Keel /Listry 1-13 Milltown/Castlemaine 1-10
North Kerry Hurling
Under 13 Championship
Round 2
Ballyheigue 3-13 Ballyduff 0-1
Tralee Parnell’s 4-12 St Brendan’s 0-2
Crotta O'Neill's 3-13 Causeway 0-2
Today:
North Kerry Hurling
Intermediate Championship Final
Dromakee @ 1
St. Brendan’s v Lixnaw
Under 16 'A' Championship
Ballyduff v Crotta/Kilmoyley @ 11.30
East Kerry Football
First named at home
Both games at 11.30
Junior Championship
Quarter Final
Fossa V Currow
Bill Tangney
Semi-Final
Gneeveguilla V Dr. Crokes
Kerry Cup
Shield Final
In Knocknagoshel at 2.30
Moyvane V Scartaglin
Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region football
Under 15 Div 2 Final
4 o clock in Na Gaeil
Churchill v John Mitchels
South Kerry Under 15 Football Championship Final
5 at Con Keating Park
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist v Waterville/Dromid Pearses