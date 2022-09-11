Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Results
Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship
Round 1 - Group 2
East Kerry 2-20 Kerins O'Rahillys 1-11
Round 1 - Group 3
Mid Kerry 1-14 West Kerry 1-10
Round 1 - Group 4
Feale Rangers 0-15 St Brendan's Board 0-13
Junior Hurling Championship Round 1
Dr. Crokes 3-24 St Patrick's (East Kerry) 0-14
Duagh 3-10 Ballyheigue 1-7
Barrett Cup Semi-Final
Churchill 0-10 Reenard 0-08
Fixtures
Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship
Round 1 - Group 1
Kenmare Shamrocks v Shannon Rangers in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney at 2pm.
Dr Crokes v St Kierans in Milltown at 2.30pm.
Round 1 - Group 2
Dingle v Spa in Killorglin at 2.30pm.
Round 1 - Group 4
Templenoe v South Kerry in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney at 3.45pm.
Ladies Football
Randles Brothers County Championship
Senior Championship Rd 4
Castleisland Desmond's v Na Gaeil 12 noon
Rathmore v Southern Gaels 12 noon
Intermediate Rd 6
Beaufort v Corca Dhuibhne 11.30am
Scartaglen v Austin Stacks 12.50pm
ISG v MKL Gaels 1.00pm Templenoe
Junior Championship A
Group 1 Rd 5
Firies v Clounmacon Moyvane 12 noon
Cromane v Legion 12 noon in Glenbeigh
Junior A
Group 2 Rd 3
Laune Rangers v Kilcummin at 11.30
Listowel Emmets v Spa 11.30am
Junior B Rd 4
Fossa v Annascaul Castlegregory 12 noon
John Mitchel's v Dingle 12 noon
Currow v Ballymacelligott 10:45am
Junior C Rd 4
Beale v Rathmore B - 12.30pm
Glenflesk v Churchill/St Pats - 7pm
The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 13 Football (home team named first)
Division 1 Final
John Mitchels v Na Gaeil at 6pm.
Division 1b Semi-Final
John Mitchels v Laune Rangers at 4pm.
Division 2b Semi-Final
An Ghaeltacht B v Ardfert B at 6.30.
Division 3 Semi-Final
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane v Castlegregory at 6pm.
Division 4 Semi-Final
Castleisland Desmonds v Dingle at 6pm.