Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Sep 11, 2022 12:09 By radiokerrysport
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Results

Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship

Round 1 - Group 2
East Kerry 2-20 Kerins O'Rahillys 1-11

Round 1 - Group 3
Mid Kerry 1-14 West Kerry 1-10

Round 1 - Group 4
Feale Rangers 0-15 St Brendan's Board 0-13

Junior Hurling Championship Round 1
Dr. Crokes 3-24 St Patrick's (East Kerry) 0-14
Duagh 3-10 Ballyheigue 1-7

Barrett Cup Semi-Final
Churchill 0-10 Reenard 0-08

Fixtures

Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship

Round 1 - Group 1
Kenmare Shamrocks v Shannon Rangers in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney at 2pm.
Dr Crokes v St Kierans in Milltown at 2.30pm.

Round 1 - Group 2
Dingle v Spa in Killorglin at 2.30pm.

Round 1 - Group 4
Templenoe v South Kerry in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney at 3.45pm.

Ladies Football

Randles Brothers County Championship

Senior Championship Rd 4
Castleisland Desmond's v Na Gaeil 12 noon
Rathmore v Southern Gaels 12 noon

Intermediate Rd 6
Beaufort v Corca Dhuibhne 11.30am
Scartaglen v Austin Stacks 12.50pm
ISG v MKL Gaels 1.00pm Templenoe

Junior Championship A
Group 1 Rd 5
Firies v Clounmacon Moyvane 12 noon
Cromane v Legion 12 noon in Glenbeigh

Junior A
Group 2 Rd 3
Laune Rangers v Kilcummin at 11.30
Listowel Emmets v Spa 11.30am

Junior B Rd 4
Fossa v Annascaul Castlegregory 12 noon
John Mitchel's v Dingle 12 noon
Currow v Ballymacelligott 10:45am

Junior C Rd 4
Beale v Rathmore B - 12.30pm
Glenflesk v Churchill/St Pats - 7pm

The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 13 Football (home team named first)

Division 1 Final
John Mitchels v Na Gaeil at 6pm.

Division 1b Semi-Final
John Mitchels v Laune Rangers at 4pm.

Division 2b Semi-Final

An Ghaeltacht B v Ardfert B at 6.30.

Division 3 Semi-Final
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane v Castlegregory at 6pm.

Division 4 Semi-Final
Castleisland Desmonds v Dingle at 6pm.

