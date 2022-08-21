Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Aug 21, 2022 10:08 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Rose Cup 2022 sponsored by the Bon Secours

Shield Final:
Douglas ( Co Cork) 1-8 v Cordal 0-3.

Cup Final:
John Mitchels 2-11 v Ardfert 1-6.

Kerry Ladies Football

U15 C
Quarter final Championship
Dingle Annascaul 1-07 v Rathmore 4-13

Today:
U13 C Championship
Semi final
Kerins O'Rahillys v Na Gaeil
In Ballyrickard 3.00

U13 D Championship
Semi final
Finuge St Senans v MKL Gaels B
In Finuge 4.00

North Kerry Minor Hurling League

Lixnaw v Crotta/Kilmoyley @ Lixnaw, 11.30

McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored North Kerry U13 Football League Finals

Ballyduff v Moyvane @ 5.45

Northern Gaels v Finuge @ 7.15

Both Games in Bob Stack Park Ballybunion.

The draw for the Tommy Madden U13 championship will take place in the clubroom Ballybunion this evening at 7

We are asking that all clubs to please have a delegate present for the draw if possible.

The Tommy Madden u13 championship will start on Sunday August 28th with 2 preliminary games.

