Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Rose Cup 2022 sponsored by the Bon Secours
Shield Final:
Douglas ( Co Cork) 1-8 v Cordal 0-3.
Cup Final:
John Mitchels 2-11 v Ardfert 1-6.
Kerry Ladies Football
U15 C
Quarter final Championship
Dingle Annascaul 1-07 v Rathmore 4-13
Today:
U13 C Championship
Semi final
Kerins O'Rahillys v Na Gaeil
In Ballyrickard 3.00
U13 D Championship
Semi final
Finuge St Senans v MKL Gaels B
In Finuge 4.00
North Kerry Minor Hurling League
Lixnaw v Crotta/Kilmoyley @ Lixnaw, 11.30
McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored North Kerry U13 Football League Finals
Ballyduff v Moyvane @ 5.45
Northern Gaels v Finuge @ 7.15
Both Games in Bob Stack Park Ballybunion.
The draw for the Tommy Madden U13 championship will take place in the clubroom Ballybunion this evening at 7
We are asking that all clubs to please have a delegate present for the draw if possible.
The Tommy Madden u13 championship will start on Sunday August 28th with 2 preliminary games.