Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

County Senior Football League

Division 1

Rathmore 2-15 St Mary's 2-6

Spa Killarney 1-10 Kerins O'Rahilly's 0-12

Gneeveguilla 1-10 Killarney Legion 1-7

Division 2

Milltown/Castlemaine 1-16 Templenoe 2-12

Beaufort 1-12 John Mitchels 0-10

Division 3

Glenflesk 2-14 St Senan's 1-6

Division 4

Fossa 2-15 Ardfert Football Club 3-7

Cromane 0-10 Keel 0-9

Scartaglin 2-4 Tarbert 0-7

Beale 4-12 Cordal 2-13

Division 5

St Michael's-Foilmore 2-12 Waterville Frank Caseys 0-10

Finuge 2-9 Kilgarvan 0-10

Games at 2 unless stated; first named at home

Division 1

Ballymacelligott V Kenmare Shamrocks

Austin Stacks V An Ghaeltacht

Dr. Crokes V Dingle

Division 2

Glenbeigh-Glencar V Laune Rangers

Kilcummin V Na Gaeil

Listry V Listowel Emmets

Castleisland Desmonds V Annascaul 3:00

Division 3

Churchill V Firies

Dromid Pearses V St Patrick's Blennerville

Division 4

Knocknagoshel V Austin Stacks

Castlegregory GAA Club V Duagh

Division 5

Sneem/Derrynane V Ballylongford

Laune Rangers V Ballyduff

Division 6A

Castleisland Desmonds V St Michael's-Foilmore 1:30

Fossa V Milltown/Castlemaine

Legion V Kerins O'Rahilly's

Tuosist V Kenmare Shamrocks

Lee Strand County Under 15 Hurling League

Division 1

Ballyheigue v Crotta O’Neill’s @ Ballyheigue, 11.30

All Ireland 40x20 over 35A doubles handball semi final

Dominick Lynch and Jack O’Shea will play Gavin Buggy and Paul Lambert Wexford at 1 in Wexford.