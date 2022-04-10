Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

County Senior Football League
Division 1
Rathmore 2-15 St Mary's 2-6
Spa Killarney 1-10 Kerins O'Rahilly's 0-12
Gneeveguilla 1-10 Killarney Legion 1-7
Division 2
Milltown/Castlemaine 1-16 Templenoe 2-12
Beaufort 1-12 John Mitchels 0-10
Division 3
Glenflesk 2-14 St Senan's 1-6
Division 4
Fossa 2-15 Ardfert Football Club 3-7
Cromane 0-10 Keel 0-9
Scartaglin 2-4 Tarbert 0-7
Beale 4-12 Cordal 2-13
Division 5
St Michael's-Foilmore 2-12 Waterville Frank Caseys 0-10
Finuge 2-9 Kilgarvan 0-10
Games at 2 unless stated; first named at home
Division 1
Ballymacelligott V Kenmare Shamrocks
Austin Stacks V An Ghaeltacht
Dr. Crokes V Dingle
Division 2
Glenbeigh-Glencar V Laune Rangers
Kilcummin V Na Gaeil
Listry V Listowel Emmets
Castleisland Desmonds V Annascaul 3:00
Division 3
Churchill V Firies
Dromid Pearses V St Patrick's Blennerville
Division 4
Knocknagoshel V Austin Stacks
Castlegregory GAA Club V Duagh
Division 5
Sneem/Derrynane V Ballylongford
Laune Rangers V Ballyduff
Division 6A
Castleisland Desmonds V St Michael's-Foilmore 1:30
Fossa V Milltown/Castlemaine
Legion V Kerins O'Rahilly's
Tuosist V Kenmare Shamrocks
Lee Strand County Under 15 Hurling League
Division 1
Ballyheigue v Crotta O’Neill’s @ Ballyheigue, 11.30
All Ireland 40x20 over 35A doubles handball semi final
Dominick Lynch and Jack O’Shea will play Gavin Buggy and Paul Lambert Wexford at 1 in Wexford.