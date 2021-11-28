Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

The 2020 North Kerry Bernard O Callaghan Senior Football Championship Final, sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion, is down for decision this afternoon.

Castleisland Desmonds and Ballydonoghue clash at 2 in Brosna.

North Kerry U15 Championship in association with McElligott Oil Asdee

At 11 o clock

Advertisement

Division 1

In Knockanure; Tarbert v Knock Brosna

In Colard; Emmets v Moyvane

Division 2

In Ballybunion; Beale v Ballydonoghue Clounmacon Bally Asdee

In Finuge; Finuge v St Senans

The second Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Senior Football Championship semi-final is on at 2.30.

Advertisement

Castlegregory entertain An Ghaeltacht.

Dr Crokes and Rathmore meet at 2 in Kilcummin in the semi-final of the East Kerry Senior Football Championship, for the Dr O'Donoghue Cup sponsored by Aquilla Club & Dr O' Donoghoue’s family.

There will be games at noon in the Tatler Jack East Kerry U17 Championship.

Advertisement

In the A semi-finals Kenmare/Kilgarvan host Kilcummin while Dr Crokes welcome Glenfesk.

In the last four of the Bs Spa wil be home to Fossa while Currow entertain Firies at 10.

There must be a winner on the day in all games.

Advertisement

Dromid are home to Skellig Rangers from 1.30 in the Walsh's Super Valu South Kerry Senior Football Championship.

Ardfert today hosts the Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship Final.

It’s between Abbeydorney and Causeway at 2.