Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 1
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Dr. Crokes 4 4 0 0 74 30 44 8
Laune Rangers 4 4 0 0 64 46 18 8
Rathmore 4 3 0 1 62 48 14 6
Glenflesk 4 2 1 1 69 58 11 5
Killarney Legion 5 2 1 2 68 62 6 5
Kilcummin 4 2 1 1 42 36 6 5
Ballymacelligott 4 2 1 1 52 50 2 5
Spa 4 1 1 2 52 58 -6 3
Milltown/Castlemaine 5 1 1 3 56 65 -9 3
An Ghaeltacht 4 1 0 3 36 57 -21 2
Kerins O`Rahilly's 4 0 0 4 44 66 -22 0
Dingle 4 0 0 4 35 78 -43 0
Killarney Legion 0-12 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-11
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 2
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Beaufort 4 4 0 0 83 45 38 8
Austin Stacks 4 4 0 0 57 27 30 8
Fossa 5 3 1 1 81 68 13 7
Gneeveguilla 4 2 1 1 47 44 3 5
Listowel Emmets 4 1 2 1 62 45 17 4
Glenbeigh-Glencar 4 1 2 1 59 60 -1 4
Kenmare Shamrocks 4 2 0 2 52 56 -4 4
Ardfert Football Club 4 1 1 2 44 64 -20 3
Templenoe 4 1 1 2 49 58 -9 3
Desmonds 4 0 1 3 35 53 -18 1
Na Gaeil 3 0 1 2 22 42 -20 1
John Mitchels 4 0 0 4 45 74 -29 0
Fossa 0-15 Castleisland Desmonds 1-9
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 3
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Firies 4 4 0 0 59 46 13 8
Churchill 4 3 1 0 59 39 20 7
Reenard 4 3 0 1 60 44 16 6
Ballydonoghue 4 2 2 0 47 39 8 6
Keel 4 2 1 1 63 45 18 5
Tarbert 4 2 1 1 63 51 12 5
Listry 5 1 2 2 45 54 -9 4
Cordal 4 1 1 2 51 58 -7 3
Annascaul 5 1 0 4 57 72 -15 2
Knocknagoshel 4 1 0 3 49 65 -16 2
St Mary's 4 0 1 3 45 58 -13 1
Currow 4 0 1 3 48 75 -27 1
Listry 0-8 Annascaul 0-7
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 5B
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Dr. Crokes (B Team) 5 4 0 1 88 58 30 8
Sneem/Derrynane 5 3 1 1 59 48 11 7
Valentia Young Islanders 4 3 0 1 54 49 5 6
Scartaglin 4 3 0 1 54 49 5 6
Laune Rangers (B Team) 5 2 1 2 69 70 -1 5
Glenflesk (B Team) 5 2 0 3 53 62 -9 4
Rathmore (B Team) 5 0 1 4 56 70 -14 1
Finuge 5 0 1 4 52 79 -27 1
Laune Rangers 2-9 Glenflesk 1-7
Sneem/Derrynane 1-12 Finuge 0-8
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6A
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Fossa (B Team) 5 5 0 0 101 53 48 10
Ballylongford 5 4 0 1 89 59 30 8
Killarney Legion (B Team) 5 3 1 1 82 62 20 7
Kerins O`Rahilly's (B Team) 5 3 0 2 96 65 31 6
An Ghaeltacht (B Team) 5 2 0 3 88 72 16 4
Keel (B Team) 5 1 1 3 52 80 -28 3
Kilcummin (B Team) 4 0 0 4 63 92 -29 0
Desmonds (B Team) 4 0 0 4 22 110 -88 0
Fossa 4-17 Castleisland Desmonds 1-6
An Ghaeltacht 5-15 Kilcummin 2-15
Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6B
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Beaufort (B Team) 5 3 1 1 69 58 11 7
Ballymacelligott (B Team) 5 3 0 2 82 99 -17 6
Kenmare Shamrocks (B Team) 5 3 0 2 92 69 23 6
Milltown/Castlemaine (B Team) 4 2 1 1 48 48 0 5
Spa (B Team) 4 2 0 2 53 55 -2 4
Dr. Crokes (C Team) 4 1 0 3 64 49 15 2
John Mitchels (B Team) 3 1 0 2 44 45 -1 2
St Michael's-Foilmore (B Team) 4 1 0 3 51 80 -29 2
Ballymacelligott 2-13 Kenmare Shamrocks 2-12
Beaufort 0-11 Dr. Crokes 0-9
Today:
Credit Union Senior Football League
Games at 2 unless otherwise stated
First named at home
Division 1
Dr. Crokes V Glenflesk
Dingle V Ballymacelligott
Spa Killarney V Laune Rangers
Kilcummin V An Ghaeltacht
Rathmore V Kerins O'Rahilly's
Division 2
Beaufort V Austin Stacks
Ardfert Football Club V Listowel Emmets
John Mitchels V Templenoe
Kenmare Shamrocks V Glenbeigh-Glencar
Na Gaeil V Gneeveguilla
Division 3
Currow V Tarbert
Firies V Ballydonoghue
Knocknagoshel V Keel
St Mary's V Reenard
Cordal V Churchill
Division 4
Brosna V Castlegregory GAA Club 1:00
Waterville Frank Caseys V Skelligs Rangers
St Michael's-Foilmore V Beale
Cromane V St Senan's
Ballyduff V Lispole
Moyvane V Dromid Pearses
Division 5A
St Patrick's Blennerville V Duagh
Austin Stacks V Firies 4.00
Tuosist V Asdee
Kilgarvan V Gneeveguilla
Division 5B
Valentia Young Islanders V Scartaglin
Division 6B
John Mitchels V Milltown/Castlemaine 4:00
Credit Union SHL
Division 1
Kilmoyley G.A.A. V Causeway 11:00
Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup
Division 1
Dr Crokes -v- Southern Gaels - 11.00
Corca Dhuibhne – v- Beaufort - Gallarus 11.00
Na Gaeil -v- Cromane - 12.00
Division 2
Abbeydorney -v- Clounmacon/Moyvane - 12.30
Castleisland Desmonds -v- MKL Gaels - 12.00
Ballymac -v- Rathmore - 12.00
Division 3
Laune Rangers -v- Firies - 12.00
Annascaul/Castlegregory -v- Spa - Castlegregory - 11:00
Killarney Legion -v- Inbhear Scéine Gaels - 12.00
Division 4
Southern Gaels B -v- Glenflesk – Foilmore - 11:00
Listowel Emmets -v- Fossa - 12.00
Kerins O’Rahillys -v- John Mitchels - Strand Road - 12:00
Division 5
MKL Gaels B -v – Currow – Keel - 4:30
Milltown/Castlemaine -v- Beale – Miltown - 11.30
Kerry LGFA U14 County League
First named at home unless otherwise stated
Kerins O Rahillys -v- Beale 6.30
Cromane -v- MKL Gaels - Glenbeigh 6.30
Beale -v- Fossa 6.00
Kilcummin -v- Ballymac 6.00
Abbeydorney B -v- Listowel Emmets B 4.00
Glenflesk -v- Finuge/St Senans 12.00
Moyvane -v- Killarney Legion 6.00
Scart/Cordal -v- Laune Rangers - Cordal 6.30
Corca Dhuibhne -v- Castleisland Desmonds 4.00
St Pats -v- Milltown/Castlemaine 4.30
Spa -v- Austin Stacks 6.00
Firies -v- Shannonside Tarbert 6.00
Ballyduff -v- Dingle 4.00
Southern Gael B -v- Annascaul/Castlegregory - Foilmore 6.00
Southern Gaels -v- Churchill - Coliaiste na Sceilge 5.00
Na Gaeil -v- Beafort TBC