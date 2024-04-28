Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 1

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Dr. Crokes 4 4 0 0 74 30 44 8

Laune Rangers 4 4 0 0 64 46 18 8

Rathmore 4 3 0 1 62 48 14 6

Glenflesk 4 2 1 1 69 58 11 5

Killarney Legion 5 2 1 2 68 62 6 5

Kilcummin 4 2 1 1 42 36 6 5

Ballymacelligott 4 2 1 1 52 50 2 5

Spa 4 1 1 2 52 58 -6 3

Milltown/Castlemaine 5 1 1 3 56 65 -9 3

An Ghaeltacht 4 1 0 3 36 57 -21 2

Kerins O`Rahilly's 4 0 0 4 44 66 -22 0

Dingle 4 0 0 4 35 78 -43 0

Killarney Legion 0-12 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-11

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 2

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Beaufort 4 4 0 0 83 45 38 8

Austin Stacks 4 4 0 0 57 27 30 8

Fossa 5 3 1 1 81 68 13 7

Gneeveguilla 4 2 1 1 47 44 3 5

Listowel Emmets 4 1 2 1 62 45 17 4

Glenbeigh-Glencar 4 1 2 1 59 60 -1 4

Kenmare Shamrocks 4 2 0 2 52 56 -4 4

Ardfert Football Club 4 1 1 2 44 64 -20 3

Templenoe 4 1 1 2 49 58 -9 3

Desmonds 4 0 1 3 35 53 -18 1

Na Gaeil 3 0 1 2 22 42 -20 1

John Mitchels 4 0 0 4 45 74 -29 0

Fossa 0-15 Castleisland Desmonds 1-9

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 3

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Firies 4 4 0 0 59 46 13 8

Churchill 4 3 1 0 59 39 20 7

Reenard 4 3 0 1 60 44 16 6

Ballydonoghue 4 2 2 0 47 39 8 6

Keel 4 2 1 1 63 45 18 5

Tarbert 4 2 1 1 63 51 12 5

Listry 5 1 2 2 45 54 -9 4

Cordal 4 1 1 2 51 58 -7 3

Annascaul 5 1 0 4 57 72 -15 2

Knocknagoshel 4 1 0 3 49 65 -16 2

St Mary's 4 0 1 3 45 58 -13 1

Currow 4 0 1 3 48 75 -27 1

Listry 0-8 Annascaul 0-7

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 5B

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Dr. Crokes (B Team) 5 4 0 1 88 58 30 8

Sneem/Derrynane 5 3 1 1 59 48 11 7

Valentia Young Islanders 4 3 0 1 54 49 5 6

Scartaglin 4 3 0 1 54 49 5 6

Laune Rangers (B Team) 5 2 1 2 69 70 -1 5

Glenflesk (B Team) 5 2 0 3 53 62 -9 4

Rathmore (B Team) 5 0 1 4 56 70 -14 1

Finuge 5 0 1 4 52 79 -27 1

Laune Rangers 2-9 Glenflesk 1-7

Sneem/Derrynane 1-12 Finuge 0-8

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Fossa (B Team) 5 5 0 0 101 53 48 10

Ballylongford 5 4 0 1 89 59 30 8

Killarney Legion (B Team) 5 3 1 1 82 62 20 7

Kerins O`Rahilly's (B Team) 5 3 0 2 96 65 31 6

An Ghaeltacht (B Team) 5 2 0 3 88 72 16 4

Keel (B Team) 5 1 1 3 52 80 -28 3

Kilcummin (B Team) 4 0 0 4 63 92 -29 0

Desmonds (B Team) 4 0 0 4 22 110 -88 0

Fossa 4-17 Castleisland Desmonds 1-6

An Ghaeltacht 5-15 Kilcummin 2-15

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6B

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Beaufort (B Team) 5 3 1 1 69 58 11 7

Ballymacelligott (B Team) 5 3 0 2 82 99 -17 6

Kenmare Shamrocks (B Team) 5 3 0 2 92 69 23 6

Milltown/Castlemaine (B Team) 4 2 1 1 48 48 0 5

Spa (B Team) 4 2 0 2 53 55 -2 4

Dr. Crokes (C Team) 4 1 0 3 64 49 15 2

John Mitchels (B Team) 3 1 0 2 44 45 -1 2

St Michael's-Foilmore (B Team) 4 1 0 3 51 80 -29 2

Ballymacelligott 2-13 Kenmare Shamrocks 2-12

Beaufort 0-11 Dr. Crokes 0-9

Today:

Credit Union Senior Football League

Games at 2 unless otherwise stated

First named at home

Division 1

Dr. Crokes V Glenflesk

Dingle V Ballymacelligott

Spa Killarney V Laune Rangers

Kilcummin V An Ghaeltacht

Rathmore V Kerins O'Rahilly's

Division 2

Beaufort V Austin Stacks

Ardfert Football Club V Listowel Emmets

John Mitchels V Templenoe

Kenmare Shamrocks V Glenbeigh-Glencar

Na Gaeil V Gneeveguilla

Division 3

Currow V Tarbert

Firies V Ballydonoghue

Knocknagoshel V Keel

St Mary's V Reenard

Cordal V Churchill

Division 4

Brosna V Castlegregory GAA Club 1:00

Waterville Frank Caseys V Skelligs Rangers

St Michael's-Foilmore V Beale

Cromane V St Senan's

Ballyduff V Lispole

Moyvane V Dromid Pearses

Division 5A

St Patrick's Blennerville V Duagh

Austin Stacks V Firies 4.00

Tuosist V Asdee

Kilgarvan V Gneeveguilla

Division 5B

Valentia Young Islanders V Scartaglin

Division 6B

John Mitchels V Milltown/Castlemaine 4:00

Credit Union SHL

Division 1

Kilmoyley G.A.A. V Causeway 11:00

Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup

Division 1

Dr Crokes -v- Southern Gaels - 11.00

Corca Dhuibhne – v- Beaufort - Gallarus 11.00

Na Gaeil -v- Cromane - 12.00

Division 2

Abbeydorney -v- Clounmacon/Moyvane - 12.30

Castleisland Desmonds -v- MKL Gaels - 12.00

Ballymac -v- Rathmore - 12.00

Division 3

Laune Rangers -v- Firies - 12.00

Annascaul/Castlegregory -v- Spa - Castlegregory - 11:00

Killarney Legion -v- Inbhear Scéine Gaels - 12.00

Division 4

Southern Gaels B -v- Glenflesk – Foilmore - 11:00

Listowel Emmets -v- Fossa - 12.00

Kerins O’Rahillys -v- John Mitchels - Strand Road - 12:00

Division 5

MKL Gaels B -v – Currow – Keel - 4:30

Milltown/Castlemaine -v- Beale – Miltown - 11.30

Kerry LGFA U14 County League

First named at home unless otherwise stated

Kerins O Rahillys -v- Beale 6.30

Cromane -v- MKL Gaels - Glenbeigh 6.30

Beale -v- Fossa 6.00

Kilcummin -v- Ballymac 6.00

Abbeydorney B -v- Listowel Emmets B 4.00

Glenflesk -v- Finuge/St Senans 12.00

Moyvane -v- Killarney Legion 6.00

Scart/Cordal -v- Laune Rangers - Cordal 6.30

Corca Dhuibhne -v- Castleisland Desmonds 4.00

St Pats -v- Milltown/Castlemaine 4.30

Spa -v- Austin Stacks 6.00

Firies -v- Shannonside Tarbert 6.00

Ballyduff -v- Dingle 4.00

Southern Gael B -v- Annascaul/Castlegregory - Foilmore 6.00

Southern Gaels -v- Churchill - Coliaiste na Sceilge 5.00

Na Gaeil -v- Beafort TBC