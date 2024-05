A large cruise ship arrived into Dingle this morning.

The Norwegian Star arrived at 7am, where it will stay overnight, before departing tomorrow morning at 11 o’clock.

The ship is 964 feet (294 metres) in length and there are 2,813 passengers on board.

The cruise ship departed Southampton last Wednesday, before travelling to Belfast, Galway, and Dingle.

It’s due to finish its return journey to Southampton on Thursday.