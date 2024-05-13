Kerry Golf News & Results

Beaufort
Ladies winners from the Club Fundraiser on Monday 6th May were
1st Fiona Mann & Anita Lynch 40pts
Upcoming Fixtures:
18th & 19th May - Single Stableford - off whites and yellows sponsored by Ernest Park Construction.
26th May - Exchange Day with Dooks GC. (Note the early opening and closing of the timesheet for the exchange day)
Killarney
Professional Mark Heinemann Prize 18 Hole Ladies Single Stableford Competition
played on Killeen Course on 11th & 12th May 2024
Overall, Winner
Bernadette Galvin (34) 40pts Back Nine
2nd
Sinead Galvin (21) 40pts
Best Gross
Anne Moynihan 30 pts
3rd
Mary A Cronin (19) 39pts Back Nine
4th
Sharon Ormonde (14) 39pts
5th
Anita O’Sullivan (37) 38pts Back Nine
Next Fixture will be Captain’s Charity weekend 18th & 19th May 2024 team of four event contact reception to book tee time.
Ballybunion
The Tom Corridan Senior Scratch Cup Saturday 11th May 2024 Old Course
Ballybunion Old - Par 71 Rd 1 Rd 2 ` Total
1st Senan Carroll - Ballybunion GC 71 72 143
2nd Andrew McCormack – Castletroy GC 72 76 148
3rd Sean Carter - Royal Dublin GC 77 72 149
4th Annraoi Collins – Portmarnock GC 75 75 150
5th Dylan Keating - Seapoint GC 80 71 151
Men’s Tralee Exchange Day Sunday 12th May 2024
1st Donal O’Sullivan & David M O’FLYNN 45 Points
2nd David Toomey & Thomas Toomey 44 Points
3rd Giles O’Grady & Shane O’Connor 43 Points (B9 21)
4th Aidan O’Neill & Ignatius O’Brien 43 Points (B9 20)
Fixtures:
Sunday 19th May 2024 Men’s Singles (GOY) Sponsored by Roc Mehigan Old Course
Ladies Competitions
Ladies Newcastle West Exchange Day Team of 4 Tuesday 7th May 2024
1st Deirdre Dillane (10) 81 Pts
Anne Marie O’Donnell (14)
Mary Fagan (16)
Geraldine Gallagher (26)
2nd Janice O’Connell (7) 78 Pts
Anne Marie Sexton (18)
Bernie Moloney (19)
Patsy Lydon (42)
Ladies Voucher Competition Sunday 12th May 2024 Cashen Course
1st June Hayes (41) 36pts
2nd Colleen McElligott (32) 35pts
3rd Lady Captain Carol Anne Coolican (34) 33pts
4th Mary Fagan (21) 31pts
Fixtures:
Saturday 18th May 2024 Mrs Margaret Scannell Lady Presidents Day Old Course
Tuesday 21st May 2024 Ladies Competition Cashen Course
Senior Men Competitions 9th May 2024 Cashen Course:
1st.Eoin o’Shaughnessy(13) 34-2 32pts.
2nd.Noel Nash(22) 30pts.
3rd.Rory Flannery(19) 30-1 29pts.
Gross.Sean Corcoran 23pts.
4th.Richard Nash(33) 28pts. B9-21.
5th.Eric Kettler (13) 30-2 28pts. B9-20.
6th.Thomas P O’Donnell(22) 29-1 28pts. B9-19. B6-13.
7th.Noel Morkam(23) 28pts. B6-11.
8th.Shay Downes (6) 26+2 28pts. B9-16.
9th.Maurice o’Connell(16) 23+5 28pts. B9-14.
10th.Tony Hanley (9) 26+1 27pts. B9-17.
V. Patrick Shanahan(19) 27-3 24pts. B9-18.
S.V. Joe Costello (23) 30-8 22pts. B9-20.
S.S.V. Domnick Moriarty(24) 28-2 26pts. B9-21.
Fixtures: Thursday 16th May 2024 Seniors Competition Cashen Course
Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competitions 10th May 2024 Cashen Course:
1st Lady Captain C.A. Coolican (30), L.P. Margaret Scannell (26), Katherine Tangney (29), Patricia Boyle (30) 43 points
2nd Sighle Henigan (22), Margie Morkan (29), Loyola O Sullivan (31), June Hayes (36) 38 points
Fixtures: Friday 17th May 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course
Kenmare
Mixed Friday Open sponsored by Mulcahy’s Restaurant
1st Shane Dalton (20) 42
2nd Dylan Wallace (25) 40
3rd Mark Granville (16) 38
GOTY 2/Strokeplay (max score) - (12/05/2024)
1st - Sean Finn (21) - 64 Nett
2nd - Thomas O'Sullivan (15) - 64 Nett OCB
3rd - Sean Daly (19) - 66 Nett OCB
Best Gross Philip Duggan (2) - 74 Gross
Ladies 18 Hole Stableford
1st: Suzanne Doran (24) 34pts. OCB.
2nd: Elaine Daly (30) 34pts. OCB.
Autumn Gold 9/5/24 Winner Mike Hoad 19pts.