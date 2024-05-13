Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Golf News & Results

May 13, 2024 12:57 By radiokerrysport
Beaufort

Ladies winners from the Club Fundraiser on Monday 6th May were
1st Fiona Mann & Anita Lynch 40pts

Upcoming Fixtures:

18th & 19th May - Single Stableford - off whites and yellows sponsored by Ernest Park Construction.

26th May - Exchange Day with Dooks GC. (Note the early opening and closing of the timesheet for the exchange day)

Killarney

Professional Mark Heinemann Prize 18 Hole Ladies Single Stableford Competition
played on Killeen Course on 11th & 12th May 2024
Overall, Winner
Bernadette Galvin (34) 40pts Back Nine
2nd
Sinead Galvin (21) 40pts
Best Gross
Anne Moynihan 30 pts
3rd
Mary A Cronin (19) 39pts Back Nine
4th
Sharon Ormonde (14) 39pts
5th
Anita O’Sullivan (37) 38pts Back Nine
Next Fixture will be Captain’s Charity weekend 18th & 19th May 2024 team of four event contact reception to book tee time.

Ballybunion

The Tom Corridan Senior Scratch Cup Saturday 11th May 2024 Old Course

Ballybunion Old - Par 71 Rd 1 Rd 2 ` Total

1st Senan Carroll - Ballybunion GC 71 72 143

2nd Andrew McCormack – Castletroy GC 72 76 148

3rd Sean Carter - Royal Dublin GC 77 72 149

4th Annraoi Collins – Portmarnock GC 75 75 150

5th Dylan Keating - Seapoint GC 80 71 151

Men’s Tralee Exchange Day Sunday 12th May 2024
1st Donal O’Sullivan & David M O’FLYNN 45 Points
2nd David Toomey & Thomas Toomey 44 Points
3rd Giles O’Grady & Shane O’Connor 43 Points (B9 21)
4th Aidan O’Neill & Ignatius O’Brien 43 Points (B9 20)

Fixtures:

Sunday 19th May 2024 Men’s Singles (GOY) Sponsored by Roc Mehigan Old Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Newcastle West Exchange Day Team of 4 Tuesday 7th May 2024
1st Deirdre Dillane (10) 81 Pts
Anne Marie O’Donnell (14)
Mary Fagan (16)
Geraldine Gallagher (26)

2nd Janice O’Connell (7) 78 Pts
Anne Marie Sexton (18)
Bernie Moloney (19)
Patsy Lydon (42)

Ladies Voucher Competition Sunday 12th May 2024 Cashen Course

1st June Hayes (41) 36pts
2nd Colleen McElligott (32) 35pts
3rd Lady Captain Carol Anne Coolican (34) 33pts
4th Mary Fagan (21) 31pts
Fixtures:

Saturday 18th May 2024 Mrs Margaret Scannell Lady Presidents Day Old Course

Tuesday 21st May 2024 Ladies Competition Cashen Course

Senior Men Competitions 9th May 2024 Cashen Course:

1st.Eoin o’Shaughnessy(13) 34-2 32pts.
2nd.Noel Nash(22) 30pts.
3rd.Rory Flannery(19) 30-1 29pts.
Gross.Sean Corcoran 23pts.
4th.Richard Nash(33) 28pts. B9-21.
5th.Eric Kettler (13) 30-2 28pts. B9-20.
6th.Thomas P O’Donnell(22) 29-1 28pts. B9-19. B6-13.
7th.Noel Morkam(23) 28pts. B6-11.
8th.Shay Downes (6) 26+2 28pts. B9-16.
9th.Maurice o’Connell(16) 23+5 28pts. B9-14.
10th.Tony Hanley (9) 26+1 27pts. B9-17.
V. Patrick Shanahan(19) 27-3 24pts. B9-18.
S.V. Joe Costello (23) 30-8 22pts. B9-20.
S.S.V. Domnick Moriarty(24) 28-2 26pts. B9-21.

Fixtures: Thursday 16th May 2024 Seniors Competition Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competitions 10th May 2024 Cashen Course:

1st Lady Captain C.A. Coolican (30), L.P. Margaret Scannell (26), Katherine Tangney (29), Patricia Boyle (30) 43 points

2nd Sighle Henigan (22), Margie Morkan (29), Loyola O Sullivan (31), June Hayes (36) 38 points

Fixtures: Friday 17th May 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course

Kenmare

Mixed Friday Open sponsored by Mulcahy’s Restaurant
1st Shane Dalton (20) 42
2nd Dylan Wallace (25) 40
3rd Mark Granville (16) 38

GOTY 2/Strokeplay (max score) - (12/05/2024)
1st - Sean Finn (21) - 64 Nett
2nd - Thomas O'Sullivan (15) - 64 Nett OCB
3rd - Sean Daly (19) - 66 Nett OCB
Best Gross Philip Duggan (2) - 74 Gross

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford
1st: Suzanne Doran (24) 34pts. OCB.
2nd: Elaine Daly (30) 34pts. OCB.

Autumn Gold 9/5/24 Winner Mike Hoad 19pts.

