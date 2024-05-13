Druids Glen confirms hosting of Irish PGA Pro-Am tournament

Druids Glen Golf Club has announced that the Irish PGA Pro-Am tournament will return to the five-star resort for the second consecutive year on Wednesday 29th May 2024. Building on the success of last year’s event, Irish Life proudly returns as the tournament sponsor, highlighting their commitment to The Down Syndrome Centre. Last year, the event raised an outstanding €26,400.

Following an estimated €10 million investment, the famed County Wicklow golf course reopened in May last year, having undergone extensive upgrades led by course designer Peter McEvoy OBE. The multi- million investment further solidifies its place as one of the top golf destinations in Europe.

Speaking about the tournament, Marcus Doyle, Director of Golf Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort, said: “Following the success of last year’s event, Druids Glen is excited to partner with Irish Life, Down Syndrome Centre, and the PGA to again bring this Pro-Am to fruition at our Golf Course. Hosting this PGA Pro-Am for a second-year running is a core element to our ambition to incorporate major events throughout the year at Druids Glen.”

Simon Thornton, Winner of 2023 Pro-Am said :

“It was my first time playing Druids Glen so I didn’t know what the changes were, it was all new to me. All I can say is wow, what a golf course, absolutely stunning. As much as I love other Parkland Golf Courses I think it’s one of, if not the best, in parkland golf courses in Ireland, it’s absolutely fantastic!.

It’s class even with the storm last year it was in great condition, for the 2024 event when the greens mature it will be even better but great design and great layout, I loved it.”

Dermot Gaskin, Director of Irish Life Financial Services, added: “Irish Life is delighted to continue our support of the Down Syndrome Centre and the PGA for the 7th year. The Down Syndrome Centre is close to the hearts of many of our colleagues and we were delighted that over the last six years, this event has raised in excess of €100k for this vital service. Druids Glen was an excellent venue for the tournament last year and we’re delighted that we’re able to partner with them again for the 2024 event.”

With teams of three and one professional per team, the first shotgun of 18 teams will tee off at 9am, enjoying lunch afterwards, while the second shotgun of 22 teams will tee off in the afternoon, at 2.00pm, followed by an evening meal.

Peter Gaw, Founder of Down Syndrome Centre, said: “The Down syndrome Centre is delighted to be the chosen charity for the Druids Glen Irish Life Pro-Am for the second year in a row. As a small charity the continued support of Irish Life, the PGA and now Druids Glen is vital for us in trying to look after the Down syndrome community. We are thrilled to be assisting over 350 families on a weekly basis. We look forward to meeting everyone participating at Druids Glen on 29th May.”