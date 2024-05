New Zealand captain Sam Cane will retire from international rugby at the end of this year after signing a long-term deal with Japanese side Suntory Sungoliath.

The flanker who made his debut in 2012 has played 95 tests for his country and helped them win the 2015 World Cup.

He will return from Japan this summer after an initial spell with the club, so will be eligible to play for the All Blacks until the end of 2024.