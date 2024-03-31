Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Keane's SuperValu Keane's SuperValu MFL Division 5B

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Tarbert/Ballylongford 5 4 1 0 97 60 37 9

Annascaul/Lispole 5 4 0 1 109 84 25 8

Duagh 5 3 0 2 87 97 -10 6

Knock/Brosna 5 2 1 2 103 105 -2 5

Fossa 5 1 0 4 92 96 -4 2

Renard/ St. Marys/ Valentia 5 0 0 5 54 100 -46 0

Keane's SuperValu MFL Division 5B

Sat, 30 Mar,

Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Brosna, (Round 2), Knocknagoshel/Brosna 3-11 Tarbert/Ballylongford 4-8

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 1

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Rathmore 2 2 0 0 30 16 14 4

Kilcummin 2 2 0 0 24 13 11 4

Ballymacelligott 2 1 1 0 24 23 1 3

Dr. Crokes 1 1 0 0 19 11 8 2

Laune Rangers 1 1 0 0 17 11 6 2

Glenflesk 2 1 0 1 33 28 5 2

Spa 2 1 0 1 29 29 0 2

Milltown/Castlemaine 2 0 1 1 23 31 -8 1

Killarney Legion 1 0 0 1 12 13 -1 0

Dingle 1 0 0 1 5 13 -8 0

Kerins O`Rahilly's 2 0 0 2 19 28 -9 0

An Ghaeltacht 2 0 0 2 13 32 -19 0

Sat, 30 Mar,

Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Gallaras (An Ghaeltacht), (Round 2), Spa Killarney 3-9 An Ghaeltacht 0-10

Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Caherslee (Tralee), (Round 2), Ballymacelligott 1-8 Milltown/Castlemaine 1-8

Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Glenflesk, (Round 2), Rathmore 1-13 Glenflesk 0-13

Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Kilcummin GAA, (Round 2), Kilcummin 0-11 Kerins O'Rahilly's 0-8

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 2

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Beaufort 2 2 0 0 46 21 25 4

Kenmare Shamrocks 1 1 0 0 15 8 7 2

Austin Stacks 1 1 0 0 13 10 3 2

Gneeveguilla 1 0 1 0 15 15 0 1

Templenoe 1 0 1 0 15 15 0 1

Listowel Emmets 1 0 1 0 11 11 0 1

Na Gaeil 1 0 1 0 10 10 0 1

Glenbeigh-Glencar 1 0 1 0 10 10 0 1

Desmonds 2 0 1 1 19 30 -11 1

Fossa 1 0 0 1 10 13 -3 0

Ardfert Football Club 1 0 0 1 8 15 -7 0

John Mitchels 1 0 0 1 13 27 -14 0

Sat, 30 Mar,

Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Beaufort, (Round 2), Beaufort 2-13 Castleisland Desmonds 0-8

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 3

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Reenard 2 2 0 0 37 22 15 4

Firies 2 2 0 0 27 21 6 4

Tarbert 2 1 1 0 30 24 6 3

Keel 1 0 1 0 12 12 0 1

Listry 1 0 1 0 11 11 0 1

Churchill 1 0 1 0 10 10 0 1

Cordal 1 0 1 0 10 10 0 1

Ballydonoghue 1 0 1 0 10 10 0 1

Currow 2 0 1 1 24 26 -2 1

St Mary's 2 0 1 1 26 32 -6 1

Knocknagoshel 2 0 0 2 25 34 -9 0

Annascaul 1 0 0 1 5 15 -10 0

Sat, 30 Mar,

Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Tarbert, (Round 2), Tarbert 1-17 St Mary's 1-11

Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Willie Walsh Park (Knocknagoshel), (Round 2), Reenard 4-10 Knocknagoshel 1-14

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 4

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Waterville 2 1 1 0 27 17 10 3

Brosna 2 1 1 0 26 21 5 3

Castlegregory GAA Club 1 1 0 0 15 8 7 2

St Senan's 1 1 0 0 17 14 3 2

Ballyduff 1 1 0 0 15 12 3 2

Moyvane 2 0 2 0 11 11 0 2

Lispole 1 0 1 0 11 11 0 1

St Michael's-Foilmore 2 0 1 1 20 23 -3 1

Skelligs Rangers 2 0 1 1 10 15 -5 1

Beale 2 0 1 1 19 26 -7 1

Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 1 0 0 1 14 17 -3 0

Cromane 1 0 0 1 9 19 -10 0

Sat, 30 Mar,

Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Bob Stack Park (Beale), (Round 2), Beale 1-8 Brosna 0-11

Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Skellig Rangers, (Round 2), Skelligs Rangers 0-0 Moyvane 0-0

Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Waterville, (Round 2), Waterville Frank Caseys 1-5 St Michael's-Foilmore 0-8

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 5A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Duagh 2 2 0 0 57 10 47 4

St Pats Blennerville 2 2 0 0 41 29 12 4

Austin Stacks 2 1 1 0 35 31 4 3

Asdee 2 1 0 1 30 34 -4 2

Gneeveguilla 2 1 0 1 21 31 -10 2

Kilgarvan 2 0 1 1 38 39 -1 1

Firies 2 0 0 2 18 37 -19 0

Tuosist 2 0 0 2 18 47 -29 0

Sat, 30 Mar,

Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Tousist, (Round 2), Austin Stacks 0-17 Tuosist 1-10

Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Gneeveguilla, (Round 2), Gneeveguilla 1-9 Firies 0-11

Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Jack Walsh Park (Asdee), (Round 2), Duagh 3-18 Asdee 1-2

Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Kilgarvan, (Round 2), St Patrick's Blennerville 1-18 Kilgarvan 2-14

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 5B

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Dr. Crokes (B Team) 1 1 0 0 23 5 18 2

Scartaglin 1 1 0 0 14 12 2 2

Valentia Young Islanders 1 1 0 0 12 10 2 2

Sneem/Derrynane 1 0 1 0 13 13 0 1

Laune Rangers (B Team) 2 0 1 1 25 27 -2 1

Rathmore (B Team) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Glenflesk (B Team) 1 0 0 1 10 12 -2 0

Finuge 1 0 0 1 5 23 -18 0

Sat, 30 Mar,

Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: J P O Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers), (Round 2), Scartaglin 2-8 Laune Rangers 1-9

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Ballylongford 2 2 0 0 50 20 30 4

Killarney Legion (B Team) 1 1 0 0 24 2 22 2

An Ghaeltacht (B Team) 1 1 0 0 23 9 14 2

Fossa (B Team) 1 1 0 0 19 8 11 2

Kerins O`Rahilly's (B Team) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Kilcummin (B Team) 1 0 0 1 12 21 -9 0

Keel (B Team) 2 0 0 2 17 42 -25 0

Desmonds (B Team) 2 0 0 2 10 53 -43 0

Sat, 30 Mar,

Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Ballylongford, (Round 2), Ballylongford 3-20 Castleisland Desmonds 1-5

Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Fossa, (Round 2), Fossa 2-13 Keel 0-8

Credit Union Credit Union SFL Division 6B

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Spa (B Team) 2 2 0 0 33 28 5 4

Beaufort (B Team) 1 1 0 0 19 10 9 2

Kenmare Shamrocks (B Team) 1 1 0 0 14 11 3 2

Ballymacelligott (B Team) 2 1 0 1 34 34 0 2

Milltown/Castlemaine (B Team) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Dr. Crokes (C Team) 1 0 0 1 13 16 -3 0

John Mitchels (B Team) 2 0 0 2 28 33 -5 0

St Michael's-Foilmore (B Team) 1 0 0 1 10 19 -9 0

Sat, 30 Mar,

Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Dr Crokes GAA Grounds, (Round 2), Spa Killarney 2-10 Dr. Crokes 2-7

Today:

Credit Union Senior Football League

Games at 2 unless otherwise stated

First named at home

Division 1

Dr. Crokes V Dingle

Laune Rangers V Killarney Legion

Division 2

Glenbeigh-Glencar V Fossa

Templenoe V Na Gaeil

Listowel Emmets V Gneeveguilla

Austin Stacks V Ardfert

Kenmare Shamrocks V John Mitchels 2:30

Division 3

Ballydonoghue V Cordal

Keel V Listry

Annascaul V Churchill

Division 4

Lispole V Cromane

Ballyduff V Dromid Pearses

St Senan's V Castlegregory

Division 5B

Sneem/Derrynane V Dr. Crokes

Finuge V Glenflesk

Valentia Young Islanders V Rathmore

Division 6A

Kerins O'Rahilly's V Kilcummin

Division 6B

Kenmare Shamrocks V St Michael's-Foilmore 12:00

Beaufort V Milltown/Castlemaine 12:00

Kerry Coiste na nÓg Féile na nGael Under 15 Hurling

All games @ noon

Round 2

Division 1

Tralee Parnell’s v Ballyheigue @ Ballyheigue

Division 2B

Crotta O’Neill’s v Firies @ Dromakee

Kilmoyley v St. Brendan's @ Ardfert Community Field