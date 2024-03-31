Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Keane's SuperValu Keane's SuperValu MFL Division 5B
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Tarbert/Ballylongford 5 4 1 0 97 60 37 9
Annascaul/Lispole 5 4 0 1 109 84 25 8
Duagh 5 3 0 2 87 97 -10 6
Knock/Brosna 5 2 1 2 103 105 -2 5
Fossa 5 1 0 4 92 96 -4 2
Renard/ St. Marys/ Valentia 5 0 0 5 54 100 -46 0
Sat, 30 Mar,
Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Brosna, (Round 2), Knocknagoshel/Brosna 3-11 Tarbert/Ballylongford 4-8
SFL Division 1
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Rathmore 2 2 0 0 30 16 14 4
Kilcummin 2 2 0 0 24 13 11 4
Ballymacelligott 2 1 1 0 24 23 1 3
Dr. Crokes 1 1 0 0 19 11 8 2
Laune Rangers 1 1 0 0 17 11 6 2
Glenflesk 2 1 0 1 33 28 5 2
Spa 2 1 0 1 29 29 0 2
Milltown/Castlemaine 2 0 1 1 23 31 -8 1
Killarney Legion 1 0 0 1 12 13 -1 0
Dingle 1 0 0 1 5 13 -8 0
Kerins O`Rahilly's 2 0 0 2 19 28 -9 0
An Ghaeltacht 2 0 0 2 13 32 -19 0
Sat, 30 Mar,
Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Gallaras (An Ghaeltacht), (Round 2), Spa Killarney 3-9 An Ghaeltacht 0-10
Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Caherslee (Tralee), (Round 2), Ballymacelligott 1-8 Milltown/Castlemaine 1-8
Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Glenflesk, (Round 2), Rathmore 1-13 Glenflesk 0-13
Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Kilcummin GAA, (Round 2), Kilcummin 0-11 Kerins O'Rahilly's 0-8
SFL Division 2
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Beaufort 2 2 0 0 46 21 25 4
Kenmare Shamrocks 1 1 0 0 15 8 7 2
Austin Stacks 1 1 0 0 13 10 3 2
Gneeveguilla 1 0 1 0 15 15 0 1
Templenoe 1 0 1 0 15 15 0 1
Listowel Emmets 1 0 1 0 11 11 0 1
Na Gaeil 1 0 1 0 10 10 0 1
Glenbeigh-Glencar 1 0 1 0 10 10 0 1
Desmonds 2 0 1 1 19 30 -11 1
Fossa 1 0 0 1 10 13 -3 0
Ardfert Football Club 1 0 0 1 8 15 -7 0
John Mitchels 1 0 0 1 13 27 -14 0
Sat, 30 Mar,
Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Beaufort, (Round 2), Beaufort 2-13 Castleisland Desmonds 0-8
SFL Division 3
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Reenard 2 2 0 0 37 22 15 4
Firies 2 2 0 0 27 21 6 4
Tarbert 2 1 1 0 30 24 6 3
Keel 1 0 1 0 12 12 0 1
Listry 1 0 1 0 11 11 0 1
Churchill 1 0 1 0 10 10 0 1
Cordal 1 0 1 0 10 10 0 1
Ballydonoghue 1 0 1 0 10 10 0 1
Currow 2 0 1 1 24 26 -2 1
St Mary's 2 0 1 1 26 32 -6 1
Knocknagoshel 2 0 0 2 25 34 -9 0
Annascaul 1 0 0 1 5 15 -10 0
Sat, 30 Mar,
Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Tarbert, (Round 2), Tarbert 1-17 St Mary's 1-11
Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Willie Walsh Park (Knocknagoshel), (Round 2), Reenard 4-10 Knocknagoshel 1-14
SFL Division 4
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Waterville 2 1 1 0 27 17 10 3
Brosna 2 1 1 0 26 21 5 3
Castlegregory GAA Club 1 1 0 0 15 8 7 2
St Senan's 1 1 0 0 17 14 3 2
Ballyduff 1 1 0 0 15 12 3 2
Moyvane 2 0 2 0 11 11 0 2
Lispole 1 0 1 0 11 11 0 1
St Michael's-Foilmore 2 0 1 1 20 23 -3 1
Skelligs Rangers 2 0 1 1 10 15 -5 1
Beale 2 0 1 1 19 26 -7 1
Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 1 0 0 1 14 17 -3 0
Cromane 1 0 0 1 9 19 -10 0
Sat, 30 Mar,
Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Bob Stack Park (Beale), (Round 2), Beale 1-8 Brosna 0-11
Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Skellig Rangers, (Round 2), Skelligs Rangers 0-0 Moyvane 0-0
Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Waterville, (Round 2), Waterville Frank Caseys 1-5 St Michael's-Foilmore 0-8
SFL Division 5A
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Duagh 2 2 0 0 57 10 47 4
St Pats Blennerville 2 2 0 0 41 29 12 4
Austin Stacks 2 1 1 0 35 31 4 3
Asdee 2 1 0 1 30 34 -4 2
Gneeveguilla 2 1 0 1 21 31 -10 2
Kilgarvan 2 0 1 1 38 39 -1 1
Firies 2 0 0 2 18 37 -19 0
Tuosist 2 0 0 2 18 47 -29 0
Sat, 30 Mar,
Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Tousist, (Round 2), Austin Stacks 0-17 Tuosist 1-10
Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Gneeveguilla, (Round 2), Gneeveguilla 1-9 Firies 0-11
Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Jack Walsh Park (Asdee), (Round 2), Duagh 3-18 Asdee 1-2
Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Kilgarvan, (Round 2), St Patrick's Blennerville 1-18 Kilgarvan 2-14
SFL Division 5B
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Dr. Crokes (B Team) 1 1 0 0 23 5 18 2
Scartaglin 1 1 0 0 14 12 2 2
Valentia Young Islanders 1 1 0 0 12 10 2 2
Sneem/Derrynane 1 0 1 0 13 13 0 1
Laune Rangers (B Team) 2 0 1 1 25 27 -2 1
Rathmore (B Team) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Glenflesk (B Team) 1 0 0 1 10 12 -2 0
Finuge 1 0 0 1 5 23 -18 0
Sat, 30 Mar,
Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: J P O Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers), (Round 2), Scartaglin 2-8 Laune Rangers 1-9
SFL Division 6A
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Ballylongford 2 2 0 0 50 20 30 4
Killarney Legion (B Team) 1 1 0 0 24 2 22 2
An Ghaeltacht (B Team) 1 1 0 0 23 9 14 2
Fossa (B Team) 1 1 0 0 19 8 11 2
Kerins O`Rahilly's (B Team) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kilcummin (B Team) 1 0 0 1 12 21 -9 0
Keel (B Team) 2 0 0 2 17 42 -25 0
Desmonds (B Team) 2 0 0 2 10 53 -43 0
Sat, 30 Mar,
Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Ballylongford, (Round 2), Ballylongford 3-20 Castleisland Desmonds 1-5
Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Fossa, (Round 2), Fossa 2-13 Keel 0-8
SFL Division 6B
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Spa (B Team) 2 2 0 0 33 28 5 4
Beaufort (B Team) 1 1 0 0 19 10 9 2
Kenmare Shamrocks (B Team) 1 1 0 0 14 11 3 2
Ballymacelligott (B Team) 2 1 0 1 34 34 0 2
Milltown/Castlemaine (B Team) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dr. Crokes (C Team) 1 0 0 1 13 16 -3 0
John Mitchels (B Team) 2 0 0 2 28 33 -5 0
St Michael's-Foilmore (B Team) 1 0 0 1 10 19 -9 0
Sat, 30 Mar,
Sat, 30 Mar, Venue: Dr Crokes GAA Grounds, (Round 2), Spa Killarney 2-10 Dr. Crokes 2-7
Today:
Senior Football League
Games at 2 unless otherwise stated
First named at home
Division 1
Dr. Crokes V Dingle
Laune Rangers V Killarney Legion
Division 2
Glenbeigh-Glencar V Fossa
Templenoe V Na Gaeil
Listowel Emmets V Gneeveguilla
Austin Stacks V Ardfert
Kenmare Shamrocks V John Mitchels 2:30
Division 3
Ballydonoghue V Cordal
Keel V Listry
Annascaul V Churchill
Division 4
Lispole V Cromane
Ballyduff V Dromid Pearses
St Senan's V Castlegregory
Division 5B
Sneem/Derrynane V Dr. Crokes
Finuge V Glenflesk
Valentia Young Islanders V Rathmore
Division 6A
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Kilcummin
Division 6B
Kenmare Shamrocks V St Michael's-Foilmore 12:00
Beaufort V Milltown/Castlemaine 12:00
Kerry Coiste na nÓg Féile na nGael Under 15 Hurling
All games @ noon
Round 2
Division 1
Tralee Parnell’s v Ballyheigue @ Ballyheigue
Division 2B
Crotta O’Neill’s v Firies @ Dromakee
Kilmoyley v St. Brendan's @ Ardfert Community Field