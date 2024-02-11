Sunday local badminton fixtures & results

The All-Ireland Masters take place today in the Irish Badminton Centre in Baldoyle.

Kerry team: Sinead Galvin, Helen Browne, Trish Herlihy, Miriam Rohan, Alan Nelligan and Tom Bourke.

Also on today is the Patrick Corridon Memorial Badminton Tournament in the Ballyheigue Community Centre, Sandhill, Ballyheigue.

Patrick was an integral part of Kerry Badminton along with being involved in many other sports throughout the county.

This year's tournament is kindly sponsored by GOCON Firestopping Services, Flahives Bar Ballyheigue and Margaret Gilbert Life & Parent Coaching.

Start times:

Division 5 @ 10.30

Division 4 @ 12:30

Division 3 @ 2:30