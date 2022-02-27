Advertisement
Sport

Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Feb 27, 2022 15:02 By radiokerrysport
Sunday afternoon local GAA results
Mid Kerry Senior Football League
Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup
Sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin
Round 4

Beaufort 0-09 V Laune Rangers A 0-08

Laune Rangers B 0-13 V Keel 1-12

McCarthy Insurance Group
South Kerry Senior Football League
Templenoe 0-07 V St.Michael's/Foilmore 1-15

The Frank Doran Safeguard Security East Kerry Senior Football League
Round 4

Division 1A
Gneeveguilla 1-09 V Kenmare 5-10

Division 2
Fossa 2-18 V Scartaglin 1-04

Cordal 1-08 V Currow 0-11

North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group

Division 1A Round 5
Castleisland Desmonds 0-16 V Tarbert 0-05

Division 1B Round 3
Finuge 3-07 V St Senans 1-11

Ballyduff 0-11 V Listowel Emmets 1-10

Division 2 Round 5
Duagh 0-07 V Asdee 0-09

Knocknagoshel 0-11 V Moyvane 1-06

