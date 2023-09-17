Advertisement
Sport

Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Sep 17, 2023 16:32 By radiokerrynews
Sunday afternoon local GAA results
Share this article

Kerry LGFA
Bon Secours County Championship

Senior Championship – Round 4
Castleisland Desmonds 4-07 -v- Finuge St Senans 2-12
Dr Crokes 3-16 -v- Southern Gaels 3-07

Intermediate – Round 6
Corca Dhuibhne 0-17 -v- Firies - 1-12
ISG 0-07 v Scartaglen 5-16
Austin Stacks 3-07 -v- Rathmore 7-08
MKL Gaels 0-11 -v- Beaufort 2-07

Advertisement

Junior A – Round 5
Laune Rangers 2-07 -v- Cromane 2-13
Ballymac 9-12 -v- Listowel Emmets 4-07
Kilcummin 2-13 -v- Clounmacon/Moyvane 4-14

Junior B – Round 5
Ballyduff 0-02 -v- Killarney Legion 4-15
Glenflesk 1-10 -v- Kerins O’Rahillys 1-10

South Kerry Junior Football League.

Advertisement

Group A
Waterville v St.Michael’s/Foilmore

St. Mary’s v Reenard

Group B
Sneem/Derrynane v Dromid in Sneem

Advertisement

Skellig Rangers v Valentia

McElligott Cup
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Currow

Kerry Cup
Moyvane V St Patrick's Blennerville

Advertisement

South Kerry Under 13 B Football Championship Final
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist v St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Chelsea held at Bournemouth
Advertisement
South Africa coast to victory
Sainz wins Singapore Grand Prix
Advertisement

Recommended

Chelsea held at Bournemouth
South Africa coast to victory
Sainz wins Singapore Grand Prix
Championship win for Dingle over Crokes
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus