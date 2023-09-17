Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Kerry LGFA
Bon Secours County Championship
Senior Championship – Round 4
Castleisland Desmonds 4-07 -v- Finuge St Senans 2-12
Dr Crokes 3-16 -v- Southern Gaels 3-07
Intermediate – Round 6
Corca Dhuibhne 0-17 -v- Firies - 1-12
ISG 0-07 v Scartaglen 5-16
Austin Stacks 3-07 -v- Rathmore 7-08
MKL Gaels 0-11 -v- Beaufort 2-07
Junior A – Round 5
Laune Rangers 2-07 -v- Cromane 2-13
Ballymac 9-12 -v- Listowel Emmets 4-07
Kilcummin 2-13 -v- Clounmacon/Moyvane 4-14
Junior B – Round 5
Ballyduff 0-02 -v- Killarney Legion 4-15
Glenflesk 1-10 -v- Kerins O’Rahillys 1-10
South Kerry Junior Football League.
Group A
Waterville v St.Michael’s/Foilmore
St. Mary’s v Reenard
Group B
Sneem/Derrynane v Dromid in Sneem
Skellig Rangers v Valentia
McElligott Cup
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Currow
Kerry Cup
Moyvane V St Patrick's Blennerville
South Kerry Under 13 B Football Championship Final
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist v St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers