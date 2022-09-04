Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Randles Brothers Ladies County Football Championship
Senior Championship Rd 3
Castleisland Desmond's 2-15 Rathmore 1-4
Lee Strand Co. Under 15 Division 2 Hurling Final
St. Brendan’s 1-12 Kilmoyley 1-6
