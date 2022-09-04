Advertisement
Sport

Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Sep 4, 2022 14:09 By radiokerrynews
Sunday afternoon local GAA results Sunday afternoon local GAA results
Share this article

Randles Brothers Ladies County Football Championship

Senior Championship Rd 3
Castleisland Desmond's 2-15 Rathmore 1-4

Lee Strand Co. Under 15 Division 2 Hurling Final
St. Brendan’s 1-12 Kilmoyley 1-6

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus