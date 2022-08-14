Sunday afternoon local GAA results

North Kerry Minor Hurling Championship
Round 2
Lixnaw 5 - 17 Tralee Parnell’s 3 - 12
Ballyheigue 1 - 17 Crotta/Kilmoyley 1 - 12
Co. Under 15 Hurling League Division 1
semi-final replay
Ballyduff 1 - 24 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 1 - 5
Kerry Ladies Football
U13 Championship Group C
Kerins O'Rahillys 8-07 Dingle 3-11
U13 Championship Group C
Killarney Legion: 4-01 Kilcummin: 4-09
McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored North Kerry U13 Football League
Semi-final
Group B
Moyvane v Knock Brosna