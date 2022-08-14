Advertisement
Sport

Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Aug 14, 2022 16:08 By radiokerrynews
Sunday afternoon local GAA results
North Kerry Minor Hurling Championship
Round 2
Lixnaw 5 - 17 Tralee Parnell’s 3 - 12
Ballyheigue 1 - 17 Crotta/Kilmoyley 1 - 12

Co. Under 15 Hurling League Division 1
semi-final replay
Ballyduff 1 - 24 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 1 - 5

Kerry Ladies Football

U13 Championship Group C
Kerins O'Rahillys 8-07 Dingle 3-11

U13 Championship Group C
Killarney Legion: 4-01 Kilcummin: 4-09

McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored North Kerry U13 Football League
Semi-final

Group B
Moyvane v Knock Brosna

