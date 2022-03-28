Advertisement
Success for Kerry clubs

Mar 28, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrysport
Success for Kerry clubs
St Mary’s Castleisland U14 Girls are the All Ireland Club Champions for Division B, beating Portlaoise Panthers 29-27 in the final.

St Paul’s Kilarney were 3rd in Division A with a 50-35 point win over Tolka in the 3rd / 4th place playoff.

Meanwhile, Killarney Cougars have reached the Basketball Ireland Master O50 Cup Final next weekend.

They beat Dublin Masters 57-55.

Cougars scorers
John Teehan 20pts
Eugene Bowler 10
Jim Hughes 11
Pa Murphy 6
Cormac ODonoghue 5
Kieran O'Sullivan 5
Aaron Benson
John Adams
Alan Flynn

