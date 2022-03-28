Success for Kerry clubs

St Mary’s Castleisland U14 Girls are the All Ireland Club Champions for Division B, beating Portlaoise Panthers 29-27 in the final.

St Paul’s Kilarney were 3rd in Division A with a 50-35 point win over Tolka in the 3rd / 4th place playoff.

Meanwhile, Killarney Cougars have reached the Basketball Ireland Master O50 Cup Final next weekend.

They beat Dublin Masters 57-55.

Cougars scorers

John Teehan 20pts

Eugene Bowler 10

Jim Hughes 11

Pa Murphy 6

Cormac ODonoghue 5

Kieran O'Sullivan 5

Aaron Benson

John Adams

Alan Flynn