Stenson named European Ryder Cup captain

Henrik Stenson has been named European Ryder Cup captain for next year's match.
Europe will attempt to win the trophy back from the USA in Rome after Padraig Harrington's side lost at Whistling Straits last year.
Advertisement
Henrik Stenson has been named European Ryder Cup captain for next year's match.
Europe will attempt to win the trophy back from the USA in Rome after Padraig Harrington's side lost at Whistling Straits last year.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus