Stenson named European Ryder Cup captain

Mar 15, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrysport
Stenson named European Ryder Cup captain
Henrik Stenson has been named European Ryder Cup captain for next year's match.

Europe will attempt to win the trophy back from the USA in Rome after Padraig Harrington's side lost at Whistling Straits last year.

