Stacks Ready For Semi Final Challenge

It’s Semi Final’s weekend in the Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship.

We’ll have live coverage of both games with the meeting of Austin Stacks and St Brendan’s 1st up on Saturday at 5.30pm live from Austin Stack Park with thanks to Kirbys Brogue Inn.

On Sunday Kerins O'Rahilly's will take on Dr.Crokes at 2:30pm in Austin Stack Park sponsored by MD O’Sheas.

Looking at Saturdays clash between Stacks and Brendans, Radio Kerry’s Tim Moynihan spoke with Austin Stacks Captain Dylan Casey.

Casey believes their win over East Kerry was the best way to start their campaign…

