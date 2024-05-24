St Pauls announce new signing ahead of Superleague step-up

Utility Trust St Pauls Killarney have announced the signing of Gracen Kerr as they prepare for life in the MissQuote.ie Womens Superleague.

The 23 year old point guard from Connecticut is coming out of Kentucky State University on the back of a stellar season.

Last season she helped the University to the S-I-A-C Womens Basketball Championship finals for the first time since 2019, averaging 16.5 points per game.

Kerr was named on the S-I-A-C All Star team and honoured as Player of the Year in 2024.