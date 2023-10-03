St. Brendan’s Basketball Club weekly notes

Preparations continue for all our teams at all age levels as the new season is set to tip off. There is fantastic work being done in training and development sessions and teams are taking part in invitational tournaments, blitzes and challenge games ahead of their opening fixtures in the coming weeks.

U16 Boys

We were delighted to welcome Moycullen to the Tralee Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon as we played a final preparation game before the Co. League begins. We have a strong panel assembled and the lads are training well. Their first Co. League fixture of the season is a home date with St. Joseph’s in Moyderwell on 10th October.

U18 Boys

Our U18 Boys took part in two pre-season games at the Tralee Magic Pre Season tournament at the MTU on Saturday. The first game was a tight affair with St. Brendan’s just coming out on top against St. Mary's thanks to a Daniel Kirby buzzer beater to claim a 57-55 win. The second game against cross town rivals Tralee Magic was a different story with our lads meeting a determined effort from their opponents. Despite their best efforts St. Brendan’s could not close the gap given up in the first quarter and lost on a score line of 55-37. Thanks to Tralee Magic for hosting the event at MTU and we look forward to meeting them again during the season proper.

U12 Girls

Saturday night was a big night in the Tralee Sports Complex with the Warriors season opener and some of our U12 T1 Girls were lucky enough to play at half time against Tralee Magic. It was a super experience for the girls to play in front of the capacity crowd. The girls will be playing Divison 1 basketball this season and the squad are training hard in preparation. The U12s first game is away to St. Marys on Oct 14th .

U18 Girls

Well done to our U18 Girls who took part in the Lynch Memorial Tournament hosted by the club on Saturday. The girls played well throughout and were just edged out at the semi-final stage to a strong Division 1 Caherciveen team. Well done to Deirdre Lynch for organising it and for all the club volunteers for helping to make it happen. Our U18s are the first ever St. Brendan’s girls team to win a title at going all the way back to U12 level. They have stuck together all the way to U18 and have been going strong all the way up. Hopefully this year will bring them some success and achievements for all their endeavours. We wish the girls and coaches Ethel and Anto the best of luck for the season ahead.

Inclusive Basketball

Some exciting news to finish with. Join us for Inclusive Basketball at St. Brendan’s Basketball Club starting on Saturday, October 7th!

Our Inclusive Basketball Program will provide playing and training opportunities for players with intellectual disabilities and integration difficulties where we will promote teamwork, social interaction and physical activity. The programme is open to all ages and abilities and inclusivity is the game plan. The session will take place every Saturday morning from 9am to 10am beginning Saturday 7th October at Moyderwell. All enquiries and more details if required from Amy Quirke on (087) 630 8752

Don’t miss out on the fun and friendship. Let’s shoot some hoops together!

In House Leagues

Our Autumn Series begins this Saturday 7th October. All players for the relevant age groups will be split into teams and will play games every second week for the months of October and November. Times for the games are as follows:

Boys

U10s 10am-11am

U11/12s 11am to 12pm

U13/14s 12pm to 2pm

Girls

U10 2pm to 3pm

U11/12 3pm to 4pm

U13/14 4pm to 6pm

These games will be great for all our young players to get court time and should be great entertainment.