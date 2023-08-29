Advertisement
Spanish FA Calls For President To Step Down

Aug 29, 2023 09:52 By radiokerrysport
Spanish FA Calls For President To Step Down
The Spanish FA has called on its president Luis Rubiales to resign.
He sparked a major row by kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth after their Women's World Cup final win.
Chris Cave reports.

