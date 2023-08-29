Spanish FA Calls For President To Step Down

The Spanish FA has called on its president Luis Rubiales to resign.
He sparked a major row by kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth after their Women's World Cup final win.
Chris Cave reports.
