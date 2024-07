16-year old sensation Lamine Yamal helped book Spain’s place in Sunday’s final of Euro 2024.

They beat France by 2-goals to 1 in Munich.

Yamal’s immaculately curled effort levelled the game midway through the first-half, with Dani Olmo netting what proved the winner.

Spain’s opponents will be decided tonight in Dortmund.

Midfielder Rodri says they'll be ready for whoever comes through the other semi-final.