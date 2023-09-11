Advertisement
Sport

South Africa Hope To Return To Face Ireland

Sep 11, 2023 17:30 By brendan
South Africa Hope To Return To Face Ireland
Share this article

South Africa hope to have Eben Etzebeth and Jesse Kriel available to play Ireland at the World Cup in twelve days’ time.

Etzebeth is expected to be out for a week to ten-days after suffering a shoulder injury in yesterday’s win over Scotland.

While Boks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus is confident that centre Jesse Kriel will avoid a citing for a first-half challenge on Scotland number-8 Jack Dempsey.
++
World Cup organisers are considering changing how national anthems are delivered prior to tournament matches.

Advertisement

The choral rendering of each nation’s anthem hasn’t proved too popular among former pros.

Organisers are discussing an option to start with the choral version and allow the crowd to finish acapella.
+++

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Local Golf Roundup
Sport

Local Golf Roundup

Sep 11, 2023 17:23
Advertisement
Wins For South Africa and Wales
Djokovic's 24th Grand Slam Title
Advertisement

Recommended

Local Golf Roundup
Sport

Local Golf Roundup

Sep 11, 2023 17:23
Gardaí warn public of new phone call scam
Tralee woman describes experience of Moroccan earthquake
Calls for dedicated Uisce Éireann rep for each Kerry MD as council staff move under management of national utility
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus