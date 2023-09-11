South Africa Hope To Return To Face Ireland

South Africa hope to have Eben Etzebeth and Jesse Kriel available to play Ireland at the World Cup in twelve days’ time.

Etzebeth is expected to be out for a week to ten-days after suffering a shoulder injury in yesterday’s win over Scotland.

While Boks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus is confident that centre Jesse Kriel will avoid a citing for a first-half challenge on Scotland number-8 Jack Dempsey.

World Cup organisers are considering changing how national anthems are delivered prior to tournament matches.

The choral rendering of each nation’s anthem hasn’t proved too popular among former pros.

Organisers are discussing an option to start with the choral version and allow the crowd to finish acapella.

