Snyman and Nash doubts for Munster ahead of Champions Cup tie

RG Snyman and Calvin Nash are doubts for Munster’s Investec Champions Cup last-16 meeting with Northampton.

Snyman is ill, while Nash has a leg injury, and both will be monitored later in the week .

Jack O’Dononghue is back in the mix having missed Saturday’s URC victory at home to Cardiff.

Steven Kitshoff looks set to leave Ulster after just a single season with the province.

The World Cup-winning prop had signed a three-year deal, but both parties have agreed to cut short his spell at Kingspan Stadium.

Kitshoff has made twelve appearances for Ulster this season, starting in nine of those.

There’s good news for Connacht ahead of their Challenge Cup last-16 tie with Pau.

Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham are both in contention, having been rested in the wake of their Six Nations exploits.

JJ Hanrahan, John Porch, Caolin Blade, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Sean O’Brien and Conor Oliver also return following various injuries.