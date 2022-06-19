Advertisement
Sport

Sligo ease to victory over Finn Harps

Jun 19, 2022 09:06 By radiokerrysport
Sligo ease to victory over Finn Harps Sligo ease to victory over Finn Harps
Share this article

Sligo Rovers have beaten Finn Harps 3-0 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Goals from Aidan Keena and Karl O'Sullivan have given them all three points at the Showgrounds.

That win for the Bit O'Red sees them move above Bohemians into fifth-place while Harps stay second from bottom.

Advertisement

Elsewhere Longford Town equalised in the 86th minute to rescue a point at home to Cork City in the First Division.

Karl Chambers canceled out Cian Bargary opener to share the spoils at Bishopsgate.

It leaves the Rebels in second spot in the table while Longford are 4th.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus