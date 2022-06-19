Sligo ease to victory over Finn Harps

Sligo Rovers have beaten Finn Harps 3-0 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Goals from Aidan Keena and Karl O'Sullivan have given them all three points at the Showgrounds.

That win for the Bit O'Red sees them move above Bohemians into fifth-place while Harps stay second from bottom.

Elsewhere Longford Town equalised in the 86th minute to rescue a point at home to Cork City in the First Division.

Karl Chambers canceled out Cian Bargary opener to share the spoils at Bishopsgate.

It leaves the Rebels in second spot in the table while Longford are 4th.