Sinner exits Wimbledon

Jul 9, 2024 16:55 By radiokerrysport
Daniil Medvedev has advanced to the Wimbledon semi-finals at the expense of top-seed Jannik Sinner.

The fifth seed beat the Italian in five-sets, and will play the winner of the match that’s currently on Court One.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz lost the first set of that match to Tommy Paul, but has levelled at a set each.

Donna Vekic is through to a first Grand Slam singles semi-final of her career.

The Croat beat New Zealand qualifier Lulu Sun in three sets in their Wimbledon quarter-final.

Vekic will play the winner of today’s meeting of Jasmine Paolini and Emma Navarro.

