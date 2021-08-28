Advertisement
Sport

Silver medal for Irish duo

Aug 28, 2021 10:08 By radiokerrysport
Silver medal for Irish duo Silver medal for Irish duo
Share this article

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal have claimed a silver medal for Ireland at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Having broken the world record in qualifying, they placed second in cycling's B 3,000-metres individual pursuit at the Velodrome.

The duo landed Paralympic medals in both the Time Trial (Gold) and the Road Race at the Rio Games.

Advertisement

Portarlington swimmer Nicole Turner was seventh in the 100-metres breaststroke final.

Three-time European medalist Greta Streimikyte will hope to secure her first Paralympic medal this morning.

She competes in the final of the T-13 15-hundred metre final later this hour.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus