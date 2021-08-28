Silver medal for Irish duo

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal have claimed a silver medal for Ireland at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Having broken the world record in qualifying, they placed second in cycling's B 3,000-metres individual pursuit at the Velodrome.

The duo landed Paralympic medals in both the Time Trial (Gold) and the Road Race at the Rio Games.

Portarlington swimmer Nicole Turner was seventh in the 100-metres breaststroke final.

Three-time European medalist Greta Streimikyte will hope to secure her first Paralympic medal this morning.

She competes in the final of the T-13 15-hundred metre final later this hour.