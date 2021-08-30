Silver for Ireland at Paralympics

Nicole Turner has won Ireland's fourth medal at the Paralympics in Tokyo.

The 19-year old from Portarlington claimed silver in the final of the S6 50 metres butterfly.

Turner produced a personal best of 36.30 seconds to finish behind China’s Yuyan Jiang.

Róisín Ní Riain has finished in sixth place in the 200 metres SM 13 Individual Medley final - it was a fourth final of the Games for the 16-year-old from Limerick.

Earlier on, Barry McClements has finished 7th in the S9 100 metres Backstroke final.

The 19-year-old from County Down set a new personal best of 1 minute 5.76 seconds in the final

In Archery, Meath's Kerrie Leonard bowed out of the Individual Compound Open in the last 16 in her first Paralympics.

and in Shooting, Tyrone's Phil Eaglesham produced a personal best performance to finish in 14th place overall in the S-H 2 Mixed 10 metre Air Rifle.