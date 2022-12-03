Advertisement
Silver for Ireland

Dec 3, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Ireland have claimed a silver medal in the men's competition at the Dubai 7s.

James Topping's side were beaten 21-5 by South Africa in the final.

The women's team finished sixth after a 28-12 defeat to Fiji this afternoon.

