Advertisement
Sport

Shona Heaslip Wins Gold In National Athletics Championships

Jul 16, 2023 18:07 By radiokerrysport
Shona Heaslip Wins Gold In National Athletics Championships Shona Heaslip Wins Gold In National Athletics Championships
Share this article

The national combined events championships and AAI games were held in Santry over the last 2 days.

There was gold for Shona Heaslip in the women’s 10,000m showing a stunning return to form for this an Riocht athlete. Gold also went to club mate Ger Cremin in the master men 400m hurdles.

Bronze went to two Killarney valley athletes. Eoin O’Reilly in the 2,000m steeplechase and Oisin O’Regan in the U18 pentathlon. This is the first time Oisin has competed in this event and over the two days he took on the 100m, 110m hurdles, long jump, high jump, pole vault, shot, discus, javelin, 400m and 1500m in pursuit of a medal.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus