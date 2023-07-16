Shona Heaslip Wins Gold In National Athletics Championships

The national combined events championships and AAI games were held in Santry over the last 2 days.

There was gold for Shona Heaslip in the women’s 10,000m showing a stunning return to form for this an Riocht athlete. Gold also went to club mate Ger Cremin in the master men 400m hurdles.

Bronze went to two Killarney valley athletes. Eoin O’Reilly in the 2,000m steeplechase and Oisin O’Regan in the U18 pentathlon. This is the first time Oisin has competed in this event and over the two days he took on the 100m, 110m hurdles, long jump, high jump, pole vault, shot, discus, javelin, 400m and 1500m in pursuit of a medal.