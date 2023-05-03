Shine Named As Munster U20 Player Of The Championship

Kerry’s Will Shine has been named as the player of the EirGrid U20 Munster Football Championship.

The Legion forward was noted for his pace and tremendous skill which put him a cut above the rest in Munster. Shine scored 10 points in the semi-final victory over Clare before another six scores in the Munster final against Cork.

Kerry will take on Connacht champions Sligo this Saturday. Their captain and midfielder Canice Mulligan was named EirGrid U20 Player of the Connacht Championship.

Pearse Stadium is the venue for the Kerry & Sligo U20s.

Manager Tomás O’Sé says the extra time win over Clare has strengthen his side…



EirGrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship

Semi-Final

Sligo vs Kerry

Pearse Stadium, Salthill Galway Saturday 6th of May @ 16:45pm

Live commentary on Radio Kerry Sports