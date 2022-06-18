Advertisement
Sport

Shield Final victory for MEK Galaxy

Jun 18, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrysport
Shield Final victory for MEK Galaxy Shield Final victory for MEK Galaxy
Share this article

MEK Galaxy have won the 12’s Boys Shield, defeating Fenit Samphires 3-2 after extra time. The game ended 2-2 at full time.

Donnacha Vaughan from MEK was the Player of the Game.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus