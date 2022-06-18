Shield Final victory for MEK Galaxy

MEK Galaxy have won the 12’s Boys Shield, defeating Fenit Samphires 3-2 after extra time. The game ended 2-2 at full time.
Donnacha Vaughan from MEK was the Player of the Game.
