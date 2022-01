History has been made in St.Marys GAA Club Cahersiveen as they have elected their first ever female Chairperson.

Sheila Quigley will take up the role of chairperson of the the club for the year 2022.

She has been an active member of St.Marys for a number of years.

Former chairperson Paul O'Donoghue will also not be leaving the club as he is taking up the role of Vice Treasurer in 2022.