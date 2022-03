Shane Lowry's hole-in-one on the iconic par-three 17th at Sawgrass was the highlight of last night's action at the Players Championship.

The ace helped Lowry move to within four shots of the lead on five-under-par before play was suspended due to darkness.

The Offaly native still has four holes of his third round to play.

Seamus Power is three-under overall with five to play, while Rory McIlroy is three-over after nine.

Anirban Lahiri heads the field on nine-under-par.