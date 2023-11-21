Seven race card in Limerick today

Sunday’s Grade 1 John Durkan Memorial Chase at Punchestown sees the eagerly awaited rematch between the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs and Punchestown Gold Cup winner Fastorslow.

The Martin Brassill trained Fastorslow beat Galopin Des Champs by over two length at Punchestown in April and Fastorslow’s jockey JJ Slevin told Dave Keena that Punchestown is a great place for his mount to start off the new season…

There’s a seven-race national hunt card at Limerick this afternoon.

The first goes to post at 12.25.