Advertisement
Sport

Seven race card in Limerick today

Nov 21, 2023 14:58 By radiokerrysport
Seven race card in Limerick today
Share this article

Sunday’s Grade 1 John Durkan Memorial Chase at Punchestown sees the eagerly awaited rematch between the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs and Punchestown Gold Cup winner Fastorslow.

The Martin Brassill trained Fastorslow beat Galopin Des Champs by over two length at Punchestown in April and Fastorslow’s jockey JJ Slevin told Dave Keena that Punchestown is a great place for his mount to start off the new season…

There’s a seven-race national hunt card at Limerick this afternoon.

Advertisement

The first goes to post at 12.25.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

St. Brendan’s overpower Éanna late on to clinch quarter-final place
Advertisement
Local Basketball Fixtures
Phil Taylor set to retire from darts
Advertisement

Recommended

St. Brendan’s overpower Éanna late on to clinch quarter-final place
Local Basketball Fixtures
Phil Taylor set to retire from darts
Ken Doherty and Jordan Brown in action in Leicester today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus