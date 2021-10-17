Advertisement
Senior club honours for Stacks

Oct 17, 2021 16:10 By radiokerrynews
Senior club honours for Stacks
Austin Stacks have won the Senior Club Football Championship Final.

They overcame Austin Stacks at Fitzgerald Stadium, 1-16 to 1-11

Austin Stacks had the ball in the net after just 3 minutes, Conor Jordan the scorer.

The game was end to end and a breathtaking opening quarter had Stacks in front 1-3 to 0-4.

It was a very tight game where you could say going into the half time break that Austin Stacks were on top. They led by 2, 1-6 to 0-7.

Austin Stacks were full value for their lead, and pushed on to be leading by 4 at the second water break, 1-10 to 0-9, with Kenmare struggling and just trying to stay in touch.

A Seán O Shea goal on the 53rd minute cut the deficit back to 3 points but it was only to be a consolation goal for Kenmare.

Kenmare's Darragh Crowley received a second yellow and missed the last couple of minutes.

Austin Stacks finished the game well, winning out on a scoreline of 1-16 to 1-11

