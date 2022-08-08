Advertisement
Sean O'Shea Kick Voted Powerplay Of The Month For July

Aug 8, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrysport
Sean O'Shea's astonishing last gasp 50 metre winning free into the breeze against Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final has been selected by fans as the EirGrid Power Play of the Month for July.

A power play is a standout moment from a player or manager that allowed a team to power forward by positively defining or altering the outcome of a game.

O’Shea’s kick is being described as the iconic GAA moment of the summer.

It ended a run of five consecutive Championship defeats by Dublin to set up an All-Ireland final date with Galway, and ultimately a first Sam Maguire triumph since 2014.

