It was a great year of motorsport in the Kingdom between Kerry men winning worldwide and two local motorsport events being run in Killarney.

There was a long wait for motorsport to come back to the Kingdom with two events being run in November and December.

Meanwhile, there was Kerry men winning all over the world with Paul Nagle from Aghadoe being one of them alongside Waterford man Craig Breen.

We spoke to Sean Moriarty this afternoon to look back on 2021: