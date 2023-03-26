At the Scor na nOg County Finals at the Currow Community Centre it was the East Kerry Board that dominated Proceedings winning 4 of the seven catagories; Glenflesk winning Solo Singing; (Noirin Healy), Recitation, (Abby Cronin) and Ballad group while Spa took the honours in Set Dancing and to cap a a very successful evening for the Board and especially Glenflesk Alison O Sullivan there Cultural Officer was presented with the overall Club Trophy on the night.

Crotto O Neills from the North Kerry Hurling Board were victorious in the Instrumental Music while Dromid Pearses from the South Kerry Board came out tops in both Figure Dancing and Novelty Act

Next stop will be the Munster Finals on Saturday April 15th in the Eire Og G A A Pavilion, Ovens County Cork.