Schmidt Takes Over All Blacks Attack

Former Irish rugby coach Joe Schmidt has been promoted to attack coach with New Zealand.
He'll work under head coach Ian Foster, who is to remain in the role for next year's World Cup.
Advertisement
Former Irish rugby coach Joe Schmidt has been promoted to attack coach with New Zealand.
He'll work under head coach Ian Foster, who is to remain in the role for next year's World Cup.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus