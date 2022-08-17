Advertisement
Schmidt Takes Over All Blacks Attack

Aug 17, 2022 10:08 By radiokerrysport
Former Irish rugby coach Joe Schmidt has been promoted to attack coach with New Zealand.

He'll work under head coach Ian Foster, who is to remain in the role for next year's World Cup.

