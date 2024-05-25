Advertisement
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

May 25, 2024 09:39 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
Charleville Cheese Div.4 League Final

5.00
Castlegregory Celtic B v Iveragh United B
Venue Mounthawk Park

U14 Eve O’ Callaghan Cup (Killarney Celtic Astro)

Park A v Camp Juniors 10am

U14 Eve O’ Callaghan Shield Finals (Killarney Celtic Grass)

MEK v Dingle 11am

U13 John-Joe Naughton Cup Final (Killarney Celtic Astro)

Killarney Athletic A v Park A 12pm

U13 John-Joe Naughton Shield Final (Killarney Celtic Grass)

Camp Juniors v Dingle A 12.30pm

U15 Healy Family Shield Final (Killarney Celtic grass)
Listowel A v Killarney Celtic B 2.30pm

