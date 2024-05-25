Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

Charleville Cheese Div.4 League Final
5.00
Castlegregory Celtic B v Iveragh United B
Venue Mounthawk Park
U14 Eve O’ Callaghan Cup (Killarney Celtic Astro)
Park A v Camp Juniors 10am
U14 Eve O’ Callaghan Shield Finals (Killarney Celtic Grass)
MEK v Dingle 11am
U13 John-Joe Naughton Cup Final (Killarney Celtic Astro)
Killarney Athletic A v Park A 12pm
U13 John-Joe Naughton Shield Final (Killarney Celtic Grass)
Camp Juniors v Dingle A 12.30pm
U15 Healy Family Shield Final (Killarney Celtic grass)
Listowel A v Killarney Celtic B 2.30pm