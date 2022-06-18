Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

Jun 18, 2022 09:06 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
SSE Airtricity National League of Ireland Under 17s Cup
2.00
Venue Mounthawk Park
Kerry v Shamrock Rovers

KSBGL
John Murphy 12 Boys Shield Final @ Mastergeeha
12.00
Fenit Samphires v MEK Galaxy

