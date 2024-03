Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Results

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football League

Division 1A Round 4

An Ghaeltacht 1-19 Listowel Emmets 3-7

Division 8 Round 5

Killarney Legion 3-12 Kenmare Shamrocks 1-11

Fixtures

Lee Strand West Kerry League Semi-Final

Castlegregory v An Ghaelteacht at Páirc an Caisleán, Castlegregory at 2pm

Keane's SuperValu MFL - home team named first and all games at 3pm unless stated otherwise

Division 1B Round 4

Kenmare Shamrocks v Ballymacelligott

Dr. Crokes v Keel/Listry

Division 3A Round 4

Churchill v St Mls/F'more/Skellig/Valentia

Milltown/Castlemaine v Glenflesk in Milltown

Kilcummin v Na Gaeil at 3.30

Division 3B Round 4

St Senan's v Cordal in Mountcoal

Firies v Ballyduff in Firies National School

Division 5A - Round 4

Beale v Ardfert in Bob Stack Park, Ballybunion

Finuge v Currow

Division 7

Dingle v Dromid/Waterville

Desmonds/Scartaglen v Gneeveguilla in Castleisland

Castlegregory v Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane at 4.30

Credit Union Senior Hurling League

Division 1 Round 1

Abbeydorney v Kilmoyley at 3pm

Ballyduff v Dr. Crokes at 3pm