Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Oct 7, 2023 13:18 By radiokerrysport
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Results

North Kerry Under 14 Hurling Championship Play-off
Ballyheigue 3-09 Ballyduff 2-08

East Kerry Minor Championship Division 1 Semi-Final sponsored By Tatler Jack Bar Restaurant and Accommodation Killarney
Rathmore 1-14 Kilcummin 1-16

Hurling Fixtures
The Final of the North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship (John Joe O’Sullivan Memorial Cup) between Lixnaw and Kilmoyley goes ahead at 4.30 today at Tom Healy Park, Abbeydorney.

The South Kerry Junior Hurling League Final between Rathmore and Tralee Parnells gets underway in Rathmore at 5.

Football Fixtures

The North Kerry Division 2 League Final Sponsored by M.I.G.ie takes place this afternoon in Rahilly Park Ballylongford.

Throw-in between Tarbert and Moyvane is at 4 o'clock with the winner to be decided on the day.

Barrett Cup Shield Final
Annascaul play Dingle at 4 in Lispole.

Kerry Cup Shield Final
Beale versus Brosna throws-in at 4 in Duagh.

