Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

May 20, 2023 12:05 By radiokerrysport
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Division 1 of the Credit Union County Senior Football League

Dr Crokes 0-15 Rathmore 0-12
Kerins O'Rahilly's 1-13 Gneeveguilla 1-12

Division 2
Glenbeigh-Glencar 1-17 Listowel Emmets 2-7

Division 3
Reenard 3-12 Dromid Pearses 2-8

Division 4
Keel 2-13 Cordal 0-13

Division 6
St Michael's-Foilmore 2-18 Tuosist 1-10
Beaufort 1-16 Dr. Crokes 2-13

Round 9 in Division 1 of the Credit Union County Senior Hurling League
Lixnaw 2-20 Dr. Crokes 1-15
Ballyheigue 2-16 St Brendan's 2-15
Crotta O'Neill's 0-17 Kilmoyley G.A.A. 0-16
Ballyduff 2-16 Abbeydorney 2-14

North Kerry Under 13 Hurling Championship Results
Abbeydorney 2-10 Ballyduff 3-07 [draw]
Causeway 4-10 Firies 1-03

East Kerry U17 League sponsored by Tatler Jack Bar Restaurant and Accommodation - Tatlerjack.ie

Division 1
Kilcummin 2-15 (21) Dr Crokes 3-10 (19)

Division 2
Glenflesk 2-13 (19) Spa 3-19 (28)

