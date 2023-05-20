Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Division 1 of the Credit Union County Senior Football League
Dr Crokes 0-15 Rathmore 0-12
Kerins O'Rahilly's 1-13 Gneeveguilla 1-12
Division 2
Glenbeigh-Glencar 1-17 Listowel Emmets 2-7
Division 3
Reenard 3-12 Dromid Pearses 2-8
Division 4
Keel 2-13 Cordal 0-13
Division 6
St Michael's-Foilmore 2-18 Tuosist 1-10
Beaufort 1-16 Dr. Crokes 2-13
Round 9 in Division 1 of the Credit Union County Senior Hurling League
Lixnaw 2-20 Dr. Crokes 1-15
Ballyheigue 2-16 St Brendan's 2-15
Crotta O'Neill's 0-17 Kilmoyley G.A.A. 0-16
Ballyduff 2-16 Abbeydorney 2-14
North Kerry Under 13 Hurling Championship Results
Abbeydorney 2-10 Ballyduff 3-07 [draw]
Causeway 4-10 Firies 1-03
East Kerry U17 League sponsored by Tatler Jack Bar Restaurant and Accommodation - Tatlerjack.ie
Division 1
Kilcummin 2-15 (21) Dr Crokes 3-10 (19)
Division 2
Glenflesk 2-13 (19) Spa 3-19 (28)