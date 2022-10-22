Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

The Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship Final is down for decision this afternoon.

Listry is the venue at 3.30 for Beale against Kilgarvan.

Walsh’s SuperValu South Kerry Senior Football Championship

¼ Final

At 4

Dromid home to Reenard

North Kerry Bernard O Callaghan Senior Football Championship

Round 1

First named at home

Games at 3

Ballylongford v Castleisland Desmonds

Listowel Emmets v St Senans

East Kerry Junior Football Championship Final

Kilcummin v Fossa

3 @ Dr Crokes

Kerry Ladies Football

U15 District Championship Quarter Finals

Mid Kerry v North Kerry; Keel 3.00

St Kierans v Tralee; Cordal 4.30