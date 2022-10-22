Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Oct 22, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrysport
The Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship Final is down for decision this afternoon.

Listry is the venue at 3.30 for Beale against Kilgarvan.

Walsh’s SuperValu South Kerry Senior Football Championship
¼ Final
At 4
Dromid home to Reenard

North Kerry Bernard O Callaghan Senior Football Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion
Round 1
First named at home
Games at 3
Ballylongford v Castleisland Desmonds
Listowel Emmets v St Senans

East Kerry Junior Football Championship Final
Sponsored by killarneycarpetfurnture.ie
Kilcummin v Fossa
3 @ Dr Crokes

Kerry Ladies Football
U15 District Championship Quarter Finals
Mid Kerry v North Kerry; Keel 3.00
St Kierans v Tralee; Cordal 4.30

