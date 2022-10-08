Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

County Senior Football League
Division 4
3.00
Ardfert home to Tarbert
Division 5 Play-Off Replay
In Caherciveen at 5
Waterville Frank Caseys V Sneem/Derrynane
Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship
Round 1
4.30
Cromane home to Lispole
There are two games today in the Tralee/ St Brendan's Senior District Football Championship, sponsored by Lee Strand.
Ballymacelligott host Churchill at 2 and at 3 Na Gaeil entertain St Pat's.
East Kerry Junior Football Championship
Sponsored by Killarney Carpet Furniture Centre
Semi Final
Rathmore home to Kilcummin at 6
Mid Kerry Minor Football Championship
Semi-Finals at 4
Laune Rangers play Cromane/Glenbeigh/Glencar in Cloon
Milltown/Castlemaine play Keel/ Listry in Keel
North Kerry Hurling
Under 16 'B' Championship
Causeway v Tralee Parnell’s @ 1
Under 13 Championship
Round 2 at 5
Ballyduff v Ballyheigue
Crotta O'Neill's v Causeway
Tralee Parnell's v St. Brendan's