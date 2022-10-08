Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Oct 8, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

County Senior Football League

Division 4
3.00
Ardfert home to Tarbert

Division 5 Play-Off Replay
In Caherciveen at 5
Waterville Frank Caseys V Sneem/Derrynane

Advertisement

Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship
Round 1
4.30
Cromane home to Lispole

There are two games today in the Tralee/ St Brendan's Senior District Football Championship, sponsored by Lee Strand.
Ballymacelligott host Churchill at 2 and at 3 Na Gaeil entertain St Pat's.

East Kerry Junior Football Championship
Sponsored by Killarney Carpet Furniture Centre
Semi Final
Rathmore home to Kilcummin at 6

Advertisement

Mid Kerry Minor Football Championship
Semi-Finals at 4

Laune Rangers play Cromane/Glenbeigh/Glencar in Cloon

Milltown/Castlemaine play Keel/ Listry in Keel

Advertisement

North Kerry Hurling

Under 16 'B' Championship
Causeway v Tralee Parnell’s @ 1

Under 13 Championship
Round 2 at 5
Ballyduff v Ballyheigue
Crotta O'Neill's v Causeway
Tralee Parnell's v St. Brendan's

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus