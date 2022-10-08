Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

County Senior Football League

Division 4

3.00

Ardfert home to Tarbert

Division 5 Play-Off Replay

In Caherciveen at 5

Waterville Frank Caseys V Sneem/Derrynane

Kerry Petroleum Novice Club Football Championship

Round 1

4.30

Cromane home to Lispole

There are two games today in the Tralee/ St Brendan's Senior District Football Championship, sponsored by Lee Strand.

Ballymacelligott host Churchill at 2 and at 3 Na Gaeil entertain St Pat's.

East Kerry Junior Football Championship

Sponsored by Killarney Carpet Furniture Centre

Semi Final

Rathmore home to Kilcummin at 6

Mid Kerry Minor Football Championship

Semi-Finals at 4

Laune Rangers play Cromane/Glenbeigh/Glencar in Cloon

Milltown/Castlemaine play Keel/ Listry in Keel

North Kerry Hurling

Under 16 'B' Championship

Causeway v Tralee Parnell’s @ 1

Under 13 Championship

Round 2 at 5

Ballyduff v Ballyheigue

Crotta O'Neill's v Causeway

Tralee Parnell's v St. Brendan's