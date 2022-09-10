Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS

Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship Round 1 Group 3

Austin Stacks 0-14 Na Gaeil 1-8

Barrett Cup Semi-Final

Currow 2-12 Austin Stacks 0-17

Advertisement

Shield Semi-Final

Ballydonoghue W/O Waterville Frank Caseys -

Cahill Cup Semi-Finals

Listry 3-12 Glenbeigh-Glencar 1-12

Firies 4-6 An Ghaeltacht 1-11

Shield Semi-Finals

Ballymacelligott 5-9 Ardfert Football Club 3-14

St Michael's-Foilmore W/O Castlegregory GAA Club

Advertisement

Kerry Cup Semi-Finals

Cordal 0-14 St Patrick's Blennerville 0-10

Brosna 1-7 Clounmacon 1-6

McElligott Cup Semi-Finals

Killarney Legion 1-11 Kilcummin 2-7

Fossa 1-19 Beaufort 0-4

Shield Semi-Finals

Castleisland Desmonds 5-7 Listowel Emmets 0-16

John Mitchels 0-22 Spa Killarney 2-12

Advertisement

Molyneaux Cup Semi-Final

Dr. Crokes 2-14 Gneeveguilla 0-9

Glenflesk 2-11 Rathmore 0-11

Shield Semi-Final

Kerins O'Rahilly's 2-15 Milltown/Castlemaine 3-8

North Kerry Under 14 'A' Hurling Championship (Michael Hennessy Memorial Shield)

Crotta O'Neill's 3-15 Ballyduff 3-09.

Advertisement

North Kerry Under 14 'B' Hurling Championship Play Off

Tralee Parnell’s 5-14 Lixnaw 2-08 - Tralee Parnell’s to play Firies in the final.

North Kerry Ladies Football

Dillons Waste and Recycling Under 15 District Championship

Tralee District 3-11 West Kerry District 1-05

FIXTURES

Advertisement

Garveys Supervalu County Senior Football Championship Round 1

Group 2

Kerins O'Rahilly's v East Kerry at 7.30pm in Austin Stack Park, Tralee

Group 3

Mid Kerry Board v West Kerry Board at 5.30 in Austin Stack Park, Tralee

Group 4

St Brendan's Board v Feale Rangers at 4pm in Castleisland Desmonds

Barrett Cup Semi-Final

Reenard v Churchill at 6.30 in Renard

South Kerry Junior Football League

Dromid v St.Mary’s at 6:30 in Dromid.

Junior Hurling Championship

Dr Crokes v St Pat's East Kerry at 5 in Dr Crokes.

Duagh v Ballyheigue at 6 in Duagh.