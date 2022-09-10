Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS
Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship Round 1 Group 3
Austin Stacks 0-14 Na Gaeil 1-8
Barrett Cup Semi-Final
Currow 2-12 Austin Stacks 0-17
Shield Semi-Final
Ballydonoghue W/O Waterville Frank Caseys -
Cahill Cup Semi-Finals
Listry 3-12 Glenbeigh-Glencar 1-12
Firies 4-6 An Ghaeltacht 1-11
Shield Semi-Finals
Ballymacelligott 5-9 Ardfert Football Club 3-14
St Michael's-Foilmore W/O Castlegregory GAA Club
Kerry Cup Semi-Finals
Cordal 0-14 St Patrick's Blennerville 0-10
Brosna 1-7 Clounmacon 1-6
McElligott Cup Semi-Finals
Killarney Legion 1-11 Kilcummin 2-7
Fossa 1-19 Beaufort 0-4
Shield Semi-Finals
Castleisland Desmonds 5-7 Listowel Emmets 0-16
John Mitchels 0-22 Spa Killarney 2-12
Molyneaux Cup Semi-Final
Dr. Crokes 2-14 Gneeveguilla 0-9
Glenflesk 2-11 Rathmore 0-11
Shield Semi-Final
Kerins O'Rahilly's 2-15 Milltown/Castlemaine 3-8
North Kerry Under 14 'A' Hurling Championship (Michael Hennessy Memorial Shield)
Crotta O'Neill's 3-15 Ballyduff 3-09.
North Kerry Under 14 'B' Hurling Championship Play Off
Tralee Parnell’s 5-14 Lixnaw 2-08 - Tralee Parnell’s to play Firies in the final.
North Kerry Ladies Football
Dillons Waste and Recycling Under 15 District Championship
Tralee District 3-11 West Kerry District 1-05
FIXTURES
Garveys Supervalu County Senior Football Championship Round 1
Group 2
Kerins O'Rahilly's v East Kerry at 7.30pm in Austin Stack Park, Tralee
Group 3
Mid Kerry Board v West Kerry Board at 5.30 in Austin Stack Park, Tralee
Group 4
St Brendan's Board v Feale Rangers at 4pm in Castleisland Desmonds
Barrett Cup Semi-Final
Reenard v Churchill at 6.30 in Renard
South Kerry Junior Football League
Dromid v St.Mary’s at 6:30 in Dromid.
Junior Hurling Championship
Dr Crokes v St Pat's East Kerry at 5 in Dr Crokes.
Duagh v Ballyheigue at 6 in Duagh.