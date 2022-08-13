Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry Ladies Football
U18 County League Finals
Division 1
Southern Gaels 2-13 v Corca Dhuibhne 3-10
Div 4
Killarney Legion 0-07 v MKL Gaels 5-06
North Kerry Ladies Football
Terry’s Butchers Oakpark Under 14 Division 4
Ballymac 3-08 v John Mitchell’s 2-02
North Kerry Under 14 Hurling Championship
Round 2
Crotta O'Neill's 9 - 15 St. Brendan's 1- 8
Ballyheigue 3 - 10 Ballyduff 1 - 16 [draw]
Kilmoyley 7 - 15 Causeway 0 - 8
TODAY:
Club Football Championships
First named at home unless otherwise stated
Games at 7
SENIOR
Group A
Spa Killarney V Kenmare Shamrocks
Dingle V Na Gaeil
Group B
Templenoe V Dr. Crokes
INTERMEDIATE
Group 1
Gneeveguilla V Currow
Ballydonoghue V Beaufort
Group 3
Glenbeigh-Glencar V Castleisland Desmonds
Group 4
Milltown/Castlemaine V St Mary's
JUNIOR
Group 1
Reenard V Scartaglin
Group 2
Ballylongford V Sneem/Derrynane
Group 4
Venue: Brosna; Duagh V Knocknagoshel
Venue: Farranfore; Finuge V Kilgarvan
JUNIOR PREMIER
Group 1
Venue: Finuge; St Senan's V Churchill
Group 2
Annascaul V Ballyduff
St Michael's-Foilmore V Brosna
Group 3
Ardfert Football Club V Keel