Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Aug 13, 2022 10:08 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

Kerry Ladies Football

U18 County League Finals

Division 1
Southern Gaels 2-13 v Corca Dhuibhne 3-10

Advertisement

Div 4
Killarney Legion 0-07 v MKL Gaels 5-06

North Kerry Ladies Football
Terry’s Butchers Oakpark Under 14 Division 4
Ballymac 3-08 v John Mitchell’s 2-02

North Kerry Under 14 Hurling Championship
Round 2

Advertisement

Crotta O'Neill's 9 - 15 St. Brendan's 1- 8
Ballyheigue 3 - 10 Ballyduff 1 - 16 [draw]
Kilmoyley 7 - 15 Causeway 0 - 8

TODAY:

Club Football Championships
First named at home unless otherwise stated
Games at 7

Advertisement

SENIOR

Group A
Spa Killarney V Kenmare Shamrocks
Dingle V Na Gaeil

Group B
Templenoe V Dr. Crokes

Advertisement

INTERMEDIATE

Group 1
Gneeveguilla V Currow
Ballydonoghue V Beaufort

Group 3
Glenbeigh-Glencar V Castleisland Desmonds

Advertisement

Group 4
Milltown/Castlemaine V St Mary's

JUNIOR

Group 1
Reenard V Scartaglin

Group 2
Ballylongford V Sneem/Derrynane

Group 4
Venue: Brosna; Duagh V Knocknagoshel
Venue: Farranfore; Finuge V Kilgarvan

JUNIOR PREMIER
Group 1
Venue: Finuge; St Senan's V Churchill

Group 2
Annascaul V Ballyduff
St Michael's-Foilmore V Brosna

Group 3
Ardfert Football Club V Keel

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus